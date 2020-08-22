Weekend Shutdown in these States and Union Territory

n Punjab, Haryana and Union Territory of Chandigarh (Punjab, Haryana and UT Chandigarh), all the shops, except essential commodities, remained closed on Saturday amid growing Coronavirus cases. The Punjab government on Thursday announced a lockdown on weekends in all cities and towns, while officials in Haryana and Chandigarh (Chandigarh) provided essential services on Friday to check the spread of COVID-19. ), Except for the shops, were ordered to be closed.

Punjab, Haryana and Union Territory of Chandigarh have imposed strict restrictions in view of rising cases of infection. So far in Punjab and Haryana, the number of COVID-19 infections has reached 39,327 and 52,129 respectively. So far 2,631 cases of infection have been reported in Chandigarh. The shopkeepers who trade non-essential commodities kept their shops closed in both the states and their same capital Chandigarh. Unlike on weekdays, a small number of people appeared on the streets in most places on Saturday.