West Bengal election: All eyes on Mamata-Suvendu clash in Nandigram

-
World
129,454,440
WorldConfirmed: 129,454,440Active: 22,226,220Recovered: 104,400,794Death: 2,827,426
-
USA
31,166,344
USAConfirmed: 31,166,344Active: 6,927,626Recovered: 23,673,462Death: 565,256
-
Brazil
12,753,258
BrazilConfirmed: 12,753,258Active: 1,261,435Recovered: 11,169,937Death: 321,886
-
India
12,220,669
IndiaConfirmed: 12,220,669Active: 585,215Recovered: 11,472,494Death: 162,960
-
Russia
4,545,095
RussiaConfirmed: 4,545,095Active: 280,073Recovered: 4,166,172Death: 98,850
-
UK
4,345,788
UKConfirmed: 4,345,788Active: 371,724Recovered: 3,847,351Death: 126,713
-
Italy
3,584,899
ItalyConfirmed: 3,584,899Active: 562,508Recovered: 2,913,045Death: 109,346
-
Turkey
3,317,182
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,317,182Active: 271,419Recovered: 3,014,226Death: 31,537
-
Germany
2,830,335
GermanyConfirmed: 2,830,335Active: 231,496Recovered: 2,521,800Death: 77,039
-
Pakistan
667,957
PakistanConfirmed: 667,957Active: 50,397Recovered: 603,126Death: 14,434
-
China
90,217
ChinaConfirmed: 90,217Active: 187Recovered: 85,394Death: 4,636
Nandigram,1/4: Voting for the 2nd phase election is in full swing in West Bengal.Alll eyes will be on Nandigram where Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is up against her former aide and heavyweight leader Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram. Nandigram is believed to be the bastion of Suvendu Adhikari.
Suvendu ditched TMC and joined BJP a month ahead of the election.