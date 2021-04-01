West Bengal election: All eyes on Mamata-Suvendu clash in Nandigram

COVID-19 Updates World 129,454,440 World Confirmed: 129,454,440 Active: 22,226,220 Recovered: 104,400,794 Death: 2,827,426

USA 31,166,344 USA Confirmed: 31,166,344 Active: 6,927,626 Recovered: 23,673,462 Death: 565,256

Brazil 12,753,258 Brazil Confirmed: 12,753,258 Active: 1,261,435 Recovered: 11,169,937 Death: 321,886

India 12,220,669 India Confirmed: 12,220,669 Active: 585,215 Recovered: 11,472,494 Death: 162,960

Russia 4,545,095 Russia Confirmed: 4,545,095 Active: 280,073 Recovered: 4,166,172 Death: 98,850

UK 4,345,788 UK Confirmed: 4,345,788 Active: 371,724 Recovered: 3,847,351 Death: 126,713

Italy 3,584,899 Italy Confirmed: 3,584,899 Active: 562,508 Recovered: 2,913,045 Death: 109,346

Turkey 3,317,182 Turkey Confirmed: 3,317,182 Active: 271,419 Recovered: 3,014,226 Death: 31,537

Germany 2,830,335 Germany Confirmed: 2,830,335 Active: 231,496 Recovered: 2,521,800 Death: 77,039

Pakistan 667,957 Pakistan Confirmed: 667,957 Active: 50,397 Recovered: 603,126 Death: 14,434

China 90,217 China Confirmed: 90,217 Active: 187 Recovered: 85,394 Death: 4,636

Nandigram,1/4: Voting for the 2nd phase election is in full swing in West Bengal.Alll eyes will be on Nandigram where Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is up against her former aide and heavyweight leader Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram. Nandigram is believed to be the bastion of Suvendu Adhikari.

Suvendu ditched TMC and joined BJP a month ahead of the election.