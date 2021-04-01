West Bengal election: All eyes on Mamata-Suvendu clash in Nandigram

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Nandigram,1/4: Voting for the 2nd phase election is in full swing in West Bengal.Alll eyes will be on Nandigram where Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is up against her former aide and heavyweight leader Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram. Nandigram is believed to be the bastion of Suvendu Adhikari.

Suvendu ditched TMC and joined BJP a month ahead of the election.

