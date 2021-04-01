Top 5 TWS under Rs 1000: These 5 earbuds come with a battery backup of up to 24 hours, price less than 1 thousand rupees

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Ear bud under 1000 rs
 Whether listening to music, calling or taking an online class on the phone, earbuds and earphones have emerged as a fashion statement for us nowadays. There have been tremendous shipments of TWS in India in the last year. Earbuds have also become a popular gadget for us in the changing lifestyle. We are going to tell you about the 5 best TWS (True Wireless) earbuds available on Amazon and Flipkart, which are priced under Rs 1000. Also, better features are also available in these.

PTron Bassbuds Jets

PTron Bassbuds Jets

This earbuds comes in three color options – Black, Blue and White. It costs Rs 999. Talking about the feature of pTron Bassbuds Jets, it comes with stereo count, deep base, intelligent touch control and 20 hours of play time. Bluetooth 5.0 technology has been used in it. It comes with a charging case with earbuds 400mAh battery.

Callmate AirBolt Pro

Callmate AirBolt Pro

The price of this earbuds is 899 rupees. It has an intelligent display feature to check battery percentage. It provides up to 15 hours of battery backup. The Callmate AirBolt Pro has a 10mm dynamic driver. Also, Bluetooth 5.0 technology has been used in it.

Edfigo Touch

Edfigo touch

It costs Rs 999 and can be purchased from the e-commerce website Flipkart. Talking about its main features, it comes with charging with 500mAh battery. A digital display is provided in its case. A digital display is available in this earbuds, in which the battery percentage can be seen. Additionally, it also supports the voice assistance feature.

Truke Fit Pro

Truke Fit Pro

This earbuds comes for Rs 799 and is available in three color options – Green, Black and Blue. Talking about its feature, it has got shark fin design buds. Its charging case has a 500mAh battery. The company claims that this iBuds gives up to 24 hours of battery backup on a single charge. However, this is in addition to the backup charging case. It has Bluetooth 5.0 technology and USB Type C has been given for charging.

WeCool Moonwalk M2

WeCool Moonwalk M2

The price of this earbuds is Rs 999. Talking about its feature, it comes with IPX5 water and dust proof rating. It has a charging case with a 400mAh battery. Its earbuds have a 40mAh battery. According to the company’s claim, it gives up to 16 hours of battery backup. Also, it has a USB Type C charging case.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
