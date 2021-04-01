COVID-19: Phase 3 vaccination starts today

COVID-19 Updates World 129,471,294 World Confirmed: 129,471,294 Active: 22,218,954 Recovered: 104,424,183 Death: 2,828,157

USA 31,166,344 USA Confirmed: 31,166,344 Active: 6,927,626 Recovered: 23,673,462 Death: 565,256

Brazil 12,753,258 Brazil Confirmed: 12,753,258 Active: 1,261,435 Recovered: 11,169,937 Death: 321,886

India 12,220,669 India Confirmed: 12,220,669 Active: 585,215 Recovered: 11,472,494 Death: 162,960

Russia 4,545,095 Russia Confirmed: 4,545,095 Active: 280,073 Recovered: 4,166,172 Death: 98,850

UK 4,345,788 UK Confirmed: 4,345,788 Active: 371,724 Recovered: 3,847,351 Death: 126,713

Italy 3,584,899 Italy Confirmed: 3,584,899 Active: 562,508 Recovered: 2,913,045 Death: 109,346

Turkey 3,317,182 Turkey Confirmed: 3,317,182 Active: 271,419 Recovered: 3,014,226 Death: 31,537

Germany 2,830,335 Germany Confirmed: 2,830,335 Active: 218,296 Recovered: 2,535,000 Death: 77,039

Pakistan 672,931 Pakistan Confirmed: 672,931 Active: 53,127 Recovered: 605,274 Death: 14,530

China 90,217 China Confirmed: 90,217 Active: 187 Recovered: 85,394 Death: 4,636

New Delhi,1/4:The number of Coronavirus cases is on a rise in the county.The Phase 3 vaccination starts today in India ant it will cover all 45+ people in India.

The Covid-19 vaccine shots were provided free-of-cost at government hospitals and health centres, and those willing to take the shot at private centres were charged up to Rs 250 per dose.