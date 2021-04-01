COVID-19: Phase 3 vaccination starts today

FeaturedTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Doctor giving injection to boy
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 129,471,294
    World
    Confirmed: 129,471,294
    Active: 22,218,954
    Recovered: 104,424,183
    Death: 2,828,157
  • USA 31,166,344
    USA
    Confirmed: 31,166,344
    Active: 6,927,626
    Recovered: 23,673,462
    Death: 565,256
  • Brazil 12,753,258
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,753,258
    Active: 1,261,435
    Recovered: 11,169,937
    Death: 321,886
  • India 12,220,669
    India
    Confirmed: 12,220,669
    Active: 585,215
    Recovered: 11,472,494
    Death: 162,960
  • Russia 4,545,095
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,545,095
    Active: 280,073
    Recovered: 4,166,172
    Death: 98,850
  • UK 4,345,788
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,345,788
    Active: 371,724
    Recovered: 3,847,351
    Death: 126,713
  • Italy 3,584,899
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,584,899
    Active: 562,508
    Recovered: 2,913,045
    Death: 109,346
  • Turkey 3,317,182
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,317,182
    Active: 271,419
    Recovered: 3,014,226
    Death: 31,537
  • Germany 2,830,335
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,830,335
    Active: 218,296
    Recovered: 2,535,000
    Death: 77,039
  • Pakistan 672,931
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 672,931
    Active: 53,127
    Recovered: 605,274
    Death: 14,530
  • China 90,217
    China
    Confirmed: 90,217
    Active: 187
    Recovered: 85,394
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi,1/4:The number of Coronavirus cases is on a rise in the county.The Phase 3 vaccination starts today in India ant it will cover all 45+ people in India.

The Covid-19 vaccine shots were provided free-of-cost at government hospitals and health centres, and those willing to take the shot at private centres were charged up to Rs 250 per dose.

 

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.