COVID-19: Phase 3 vaccination starts today
-
World
129,471,294
WorldConfirmed: 129,471,294Active: 22,218,954Recovered: 104,424,183Death: 2,828,157
-
USA
31,166,344
USAConfirmed: 31,166,344Active: 6,927,626Recovered: 23,673,462Death: 565,256
-
Brazil
12,753,258
BrazilConfirmed: 12,753,258Active: 1,261,435Recovered: 11,169,937Death: 321,886
-
India
12,220,669
IndiaConfirmed: 12,220,669Active: 585,215Recovered: 11,472,494Death: 162,960
-
Russia
4,545,095
RussiaConfirmed: 4,545,095Active: 280,073Recovered: 4,166,172Death: 98,850
-
UK
4,345,788
UKConfirmed: 4,345,788Active: 371,724Recovered: 3,847,351Death: 126,713
-
Italy
3,584,899
ItalyConfirmed: 3,584,899Active: 562,508Recovered: 2,913,045Death: 109,346
-
Turkey
3,317,182
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,317,182Active: 271,419Recovered: 3,014,226Death: 31,537
-
Germany
2,830,335
GermanyConfirmed: 2,830,335Active: 218,296Recovered: 2,535,000Death: 77,039
-
Pakistan
672,931
PakistanConfirmed: 672,931Active: 53,127Recovered: 605,274Death: 14,530
-
China
90,217
ChinaConfirmed: 90,217Active: 187Recovered: 85,394Death: 4,636
New Delhi,1/4:The number of Coronavirus cases is on a rise in the county.The Phase 3 vaccination starts today in India ant it will cover all 45+ people in India.
The Covid-19 vaccine shots were provided free-of-cost at government hospitals and health centres, and those willing to take the shot at private centres were charged up to Rs 250 per dose.