West Bengal Election: Congress to form alliance with the Left Parties

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Kolkatta, 24/12: The political atmosphere is quite tense ahead of the upcoming West Bengal election 2021. It is believed that the main competitor of the Trinamool Congress will be Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).  However, it is almost certain that the Congress party will contest the election in alliance with the Left parties. This was confirmed by West Bengal Congress president and Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Congress President Sonia Gandhi gave nod to this alliance.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “Today, the Congress high command has formally approved the electoral alliance with the Left parties in the impending election of West Bengal.”

