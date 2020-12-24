West Bengal Election: Congress to form alliance with the Left Parties

COVID-19 Updates World 79,187,736 World Confirmed: 79,187,736 Active: 21,651,179 Recovered: 55,796,199 Death: 1,740,358

USA 18,917,152 USA Confirmed: 18,917,152 Active: 7,481,068 Recovered: 11,101,866 Death: 334,218

India 10,123,778 India Confirmed: 10,123,778 Active: 283,827 Recovered: 9,693,173 Death: 146,778

Brazil 7,366,677 Brazil Confirmed: 7,366,677 Active: 772,057 Recovered: 6,405,356 Death: 189,264

Russia 2,963,688 Russia Confirmed: 2,963,688 Active: 539,735 Recovered: 2,370,857 Death: 53,096

UK 2,149,551 UK Confirmed: 2,149,551 Active: 2,080,500 Recovered: N/A Death: 69,051

Turkey 2,082,610 Turkey Confirmed: 2,082,610 Active: 162,442 Recovered: 1,901,307 Death: 18,861

Italy 1,991,278 Italy Confirmed: 1,991,278 Active: 598,816 Recovered: 1,322,067 Death: 70,395

Germany 1,591,383 Germany Confirmed: 1,591,383 Active: 377,798 Recovered: 1,184,400 Death: 29,185

Pakistan 465,070 Pakistan Confirmed: 465,070 Active: 38,268 Recovered: 417,134 Death: 9,668

China 86,899 China Confirmed: 86,899 Active: 315 Recovered: 81,950 Death: 4,634

Kolkatta, 24/12: The political atmosphere is quite tense ahead of the upcoming West Bengal election 2021. It is believed that the main competitor of the Trinamool Congress will be Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). However, it is almost certain that the Congress party will contest the election in alliance with the Left parties. This was confirmed by West Bengal Congress president and Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Congress President Sonia Gandhi gave nod to this alliance.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “Today, the Congress high command has formally approved the electoral alliance with the Left parties in the impending election of West Bengal.”