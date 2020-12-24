West Bengal Election: Congress to form alliance with the Left Parties

-
World
79,187,736
WorldConfirmed: 79,187,736Active: 21,651,179Recovered: 55,796,199Death: 1,740,358
-
USA
18,917,152
USAConfirmed: 18,917,152Active: 7,481,068Recovered: 11,101,866Death: 334,218
-
India
10,123,778
IndiaConfirmed: 10,123,778Active: 283,827Recovered: 9,693,173Death: 146,778
-
Brazil
7,366,677
BrazilConfirmed: 7,366,677Active: 772,057Recovered: 6,405,356Death: 189,264
-
Russia
2,963,688
RussiaConfirmed: 2,963,688Active: 539,735Recovered: 2,370,857Death: 53,096
-
UK
2,149,551
UKConfirmed: 2,149,551Active: 2,080,500Recovered: N/ADeath: 69,051
-
Turkey
2,082,610
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,082,610Active: 162,442Recovered: 1,901,307Death: 18,861
-
Italy
1,991,278
ItalyConfirmed: 1,991,278Active: 598,816Recovered: 1,322,067Death: 70,395
-
Germany
1,591,383
GermanyConfirmed: 1,591,383Active: 377,798Recovered: 1,184,400Death: 29,185
-
Pakistan
465,070
PakistanConfirmed: 465,070Active: 38,268Recovered: 417,134Death: 9,668
-
China
86,899
ChinaConfirmed: 86,899Active: 315Recovered: 81,950Death: 4,634
Kolkatta, 24/12: The political atmosphere is quite tense ahead of the upcoming West Bengal election 2021. It is believed that the main competitor of the Trinamool Congress will be Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). However, it is almost certain that the Congress party will contest the election in alliance with the Left parties. This was confirmed by West Bengal Congress president and Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. Congress President Sonia Gandhi gave nod to this alliance.
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “Today, the Congress high command has formally approved the electoral alliance with the Left parties in the impending election of West Bengal.”
Today the Congress High command has formally approved the electoral alliance with the #Left parties in the impending election of West Bengal.@INCIndia@INCWestBengal
— Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) December 24, 2020