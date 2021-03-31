West Bengal Election: Section 144 imposed in Nandigram

FeaturedNationalTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 128,932,176
    World
    Confirmed: 128,932,176
    Active: 22,085,388
    Recovered: 104,028,026
    Death: 2,818,762
  • USA 31,097,154
    USA
    Confirmed: 31,097,154
    Active: 6,946,220
    Recovered: 23,586,796
    Death: 564,138
  • Brazil 12,664,058
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,664,058
    Active: 1,271,639
    Recovered: 11,074,483
    Death: 317,936
  • India 12,149,335
    India
    Confirmed: 12,149,335
    Active: 552,532
    Recovered: 11,434,301
    Death: 162,502
  • Russia 4,545,095
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,545,095
    Active: 280,073
    Recovered: 4,166,172
    Death: 98,850
  • UK 4,341,736
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,341,736
    Active: 379,848
    Recovered: 3,835,218
    Death: 126,670
  • Italy 3,561,012
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,561,012
    Active: 562,832
    Recovered: 2,889,301
    Death: 108,879
  • Turkey 3,277,880
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,277,880
    Active: 251,462
    Recovered: 2,995,033
    Death: 31,385
  • Germany 2,809,510
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,809,510
    Active: 210,877
    Recovered: 2,521,800
    Death: 76,833
  • Pakistan 667,957
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 667,957
    Active: 50,397
    Recovered: 603,126
    Death: 14,434
  • China 90,201
    China
    Confirmed: 90,201
    Active: 180
    Recovered: 85,385
    Death: 4,636

Nandigram, 31/3: The political atmosphere is quite hot in West Bengal’s Nandigram assembly constituency where CM Mamata Banarjee will face the challenge of her former ally Suvendu Adhikari.

In the meantime, Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday imposed Section 144 in the Nandigram assembly constituency as a precautionary measure a day ahead of the scheduled high-stake election .

According to the Election Commission, people who are not voters were not allowed to enter into Nandigram.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.