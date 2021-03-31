West Bengal Election: Section 144 imposed in Nandigram

-
World
128,932,176
WorldConfirmed: 128,932,176Active: 22,085,388Recovered: 104,028,026Death: 2,818,762
-
USA
31,097,154
USAConfirmed: 31,097,154Active: 6,946,220Recovered: 23,586,796Death: 564,138
-
Brazil
12,664,058
BrazilConfirmed: 12,664,058Active: 1,271,639Recovered: 11,074,483Death: 317,936
-
India
12,149,335
IndiaConfirmed: 12,149,335Active: 552,532Recovered: 11,434,301Death: 162,502
-
Russia
4,545,095
RussiaConfirmed: 4,545,095Active: 280,073Recovered: 4,166,172Death: 98,850
-
UK
4,341,736
UKConfirmed: 4,341,736Active: 379,848Recovered: 3,835,218Death: 126,670
-
Italy
3,561,012
ItalyConfirmed: 3,561,012Active: 562,832Recovered: 2,889,301Death: 108,879
-
Turkey
3,277,880
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,277,880Active: 251,462Recovered: 2,995,033Death: 31,385
-
Germany
2,809,510
GermanyConfirmed: 2,809,510Active: 210,877Recovered: 2,521,800Death: 76,833
-
Pakistan
667,957
PakistanConfirmed: 667,957Active: 50,397Recovered: 603,126Death: 14,434
-
China
90,201
ChinaConfirmed: 90,201Active: 180Recovered: 85,385Death: 4,636
Nandigram, 31/3: The political atmosphere is quite hot in West Bengal’s Nandigram assembly constituency where CM Mamata Banarjee will face the challenge of her former ally Suvendu Adhikari.
In the meantime, Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday imposed Section 144 in the Nandigram assembly constituency as a precautionary measure a day ahead of the scheduled high-stake election .
According to the Election Commission, people who are not voters were not allowed to enter into Nandigram.