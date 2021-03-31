West Bengal Election: Section 144 imposed in Nandigram

COVID-19 Updates World 128,932,176 World Confirmed: 128,932,176 Active: 22,085,388 Recovered: 104,028,026 Death: 2,818,762

Nandigram, 31/3: The political atmosphere is quite hot in West Bengal’s Nandigram assembly constituency where CM Mamata Banarjee will face the challenge of her former ally Suvendu Adhikari.

In the meantime, Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday imposed Section 144 in the Nandigram assembly constituency as a precautionary measure a day ahead of the scheduled high-stake election .

According to the Election Commission, people who are not voters were not allowed to enter into Nandigram.