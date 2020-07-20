What is Community transmission of Coronavirus?

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Kerala is the first state in India to accept the community transmission of Coronavirus.  Then, what is the Community transmission of Coronavirus?

Community transmission simply means that the epidemic has become so widespread in a community that it gets difficult, if not impossible, to determine who is passing on the infection to whom. The source and chain of infections can no longer be established. So, in community transmission, it is very difficult to determine the containment zone unless the source of the infection is identified.

