White House unfollows Narendra Modi and PMO after getting medicine

The United States first sought hydroxychloroquine medicine from India to get rid of the coronavirus. It seems that the attitude of the White House has changed since India went ahead and sent the medicine to America. It is said that while seeking hydroxychloroquine medicine from India, the White House started following 6 Twitter handles on social media, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A few days after receiving the medicine, the White House has once again unfollowed all these Twitter handles.

Scientists had claimed that the hydroxychloroquine drug formulated in India is capable of fighting the corona and quickly eradicates the effects of the virus. After this, the demand for this medicine increased in countries around the world. US President Donald Trump himself spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ask for this medicine. It is said that at the time when there was talk about this drug between the two countries, the Twitter handle of the White House followed many Indian Twitter handles.