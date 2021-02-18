Why has Facebook blocked news in Australia and what does it mean for the rest of the world?

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Facebook has blocked Australians from accessing and sharing news in a fight over internet platforms paying media organisations for content.

Australians woke up on Thursday to discover they could not access news on their Facebook accounts and people around the world could not post or share links from Australian publications.

 

Commercial and government communication pages, community support groups, charities and news from emergency services were also inaccessible.

The US-based social media giant made the move after the Australian House of Representatives approved a law to compel internet companies to pay news organisations.

 

 

Facebook said the law, which needs to be passed by the Senate, “fundamentally misunderstands the relationship between our platform and publishers who use it”.

Powerful tech companies fear the law could set an expensive precedent for other countries as governments try to catch up with the fast-changing digital world.

 

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison used his Facebook page to react, saying: “Facebook’s actions to unfriend Australia today, cutting off essential information services on health and emergency services, were as arrogant as they were disappointing.”

 

Facebook accounts for 23% of Australian online advertising revenue while Google accounts for 53%, according to the government’s treasurer, Josh Frydenberg.

For two decades, global news outlets have complained internet companies are getting rich at their expense by selling advertising linked to their reports without sharing revenue.

 

The Australian government wants to redress that balance in the hope more money can go to a news industry that is seeing revenue shrink and, in some cases, being forced to cut coverage.

 

Canberra’s competition regulator tried to negotiate a voluntary payment plan with Google but this failed.

 

The new proposal was then brought forward which would create a committee to make binding decisions on the price of news reports to help give publishers more negotiating leverage with the internet giants.

The internet tech giant had threatened to retaliate but announced deals in Australia with Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp and Seven West Media, while the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and Nine Entertainment are in negotiations.

 

No financial details were released but this means news companies now have a new revenue stream.

 

News Corp, which owns Sky News in Australia – separate from Sky News UK – said it would receive “significant payments” from Google under a three-year agreement which also covers its non-Australian publications such as the New York Post, and the Times and the Sun in the UK.

