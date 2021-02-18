POCO India launches new Logo and mascot

-
New Delhi, 18/2: Smartphone brand POCO has launched its new logo and mascot on Thursday. ‘Made of mad’ is the new brand logo and the mascot will be integrated into the brand’s campaign across social media platforms.
According to the company, the new brand logo is a representation of every individual looking for greater mainstream alternatives Poco India had split with Xiaomi in January 2020 to operate as an independent brand with separate products.
Poco is now the third largest smartphone brand in India by volume from online sales, according to Counterpoint Research.