POCO India launches new Logo and mascot

FeaturedInternationalScience & Technology
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 110,604,663
    World
    Confirmed: 110,604,663
    Active: 22,686,675
    Recovered: 85,473,229
    Death: 2,444,759
  • USA 28,458,637
    USA
    Confirmed: 28,458,637
    Active: 9,357,489
    Recovered: 18,598,468
    Death: 502,680
  • India 10,962,086
    India
    Confirmed: 10,962,086
    Active: 140,994
    Recovered: 10,664,971
    Death: 156,121
  • Brazil 9,979,276
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,979,276
    Active: 786,648
    Recovered: 8,950,450
    Death: 242,178
  • Russia 4,125,598
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,125,598
    Active: 382,360
    Recovered: 3,661,312
    Death: 81,926
  • UK 4,083,242
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,083,242
    Active: 1,681,152
    Recovered: 2,282,703
    Death: 119,387
  • Italy 2,765,412
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,765,412
    Active: 384,501
    Recovered: 2,286,024
    Death: 94,887
  • Turkey 2,609,359
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,609,359
    Active: 84,788
    Recovered: 2,496,833
    Death: 27,738
  • Germany 2,365,876
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,365,876
    Active: 132,761
    Recovered: 2,165,900
    Death: 67,215
  • Pakistan 567,261
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 567,261
    Active: 24,176
    Recovered: 530,597
    Death: 12,488
  • China 89,806
    China
    Confirmed: 89,806
    Active: 520
    Recovered: 84,650
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 18/2: Smartphone brand POCO has launched its new logo and mascot on Thursday. ‘Made of mad’ is the new brand logo and the mascot will be integrated into the brand’s campaign across social media platforms.

According to the company, the new brand logo is a representation of every individual looking for greater mainstream alternatives Poco India had split with Xiaomi in January 2020 to operate as an independent brand with separate products.

Poco is now the third largest smartphone brand in India by volume from online sales, according to Counterpoint Research.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.