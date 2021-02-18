POCO India launches new Logo and mascot

COVID-19 Updates World 110,604,663 World Confirmed: 110,604,663 Active: 22,686,675 Recovered: 85,473,229 Death: 2,444,759

USA 28,458,637 USA Confirmed: 28,458,637 Active: 9,357,489 Recovered: 18,598,468 Death: 502,680

India 10,962,086 India Confirmed: 10,962,086 Active: 140,994 Recovered: 10,664,971 Death: 156,121

Brazil 9,979,276 Brazil Confirmed: 9,979,276 Active: 786,648 Recovered: 8,950,450 Death: 242,178

Russia 4,125,598 Russia Confirmed: 4,125,598 Active: 382,360 Recovered: 3,661,312 Death: 81,926

UK 4,083,242 UK Confirmed: 4,083,242 Active: 1,681,152 Recovered: 2,282,703 Death: 119,387

Italy 2,765,412 Italy Confirmed: 2,765,412 Active: 384,501 Recovered: 2,286,024 Death: 94,887

Turkey 2,609,359 Turkey Confirmed: 2,609,359 Active: 84,788 Recovered: 2,496,833 Death: 27,738

Germany 2,365,876 Germany Confirmed: 2,365,876 Active: 132,761 Recovered: 2,165,900 Death: 67,215

Pakistan 567,261 Pakistan Confirmed: 567,261 Active: 24,176 Recovered: 530,597 Death: 12,488

China 89,806 China Confirmed: 89,806 Active: 520 Recovered: 84,650 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 18/2: Smartphone brand POCO has launched its new logo and mascot on Thursday. ‘Made of mad’ is the new brand logo and the mascot will be integrated into the brand’s campaign across social media platforms.

According to the company, the new brand logo is a representation of every individual looking for greater mainstream alternatives Poco India had split with Xiaomi in January 2020 to operate as an independent brand with separate products.

Poco is now the third largest smartphone brand in India by volume from online sales, according to Counterpoint Research.