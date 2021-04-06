କୂଅ ଭିତରେ ଫସିଲେ ୫ ଶ୍ରମିକ, ଉଦ୍ଧାର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ଜାରି

-
ଢେଙ୍କାନାଳ, ୬ା୪ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଢେଙ୍କାନାଳ ଜିଲ୍ଲା କାମାକ୍ଷାନଗର ଆଳତୁମା ଗାଁରେ ଏକ କୂଅରେ ୫ ଜଣ ଶ୍ରମିକ ଫସି ରହିଥିଲେ । କୂଅରେ ନନ୍ଦ ବସାଉଥିବା ସମୟରେ ମାଟି ଅତଡ଼ା ଧସିବାରୁ ଶ୍ରମିକମାନେ ଆଉ କୂଅରୁ ବାହାରି ପାରିନଥିଲେ । କାମାକ୍ଷାନଗର ଅଗ୍ନିଶମ ବାହିନୀ ଘଟଣାସ୍ଥଳରେ ପହଞ୍ଚି ଶ୍ରମିକଙ୍କ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ଜାରି ରଖିଛି । ତେବେ ମାଟି ଅତଡ଼ା ତଳୁ ୪ ଜଣ ଶ୍ରମିକଙ୍କୁ ସୁରକ୍ଷିତ ଭାବେ ଉଦ୍ଧାର କରାଯାଇଛି । ଅନ୍ୟ ଜଣେ ଶ୍ରମିକ ଏବେ ବି କୂଅରେ ଫସି ରହିଥିବା ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି ।