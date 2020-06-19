World Cup 2011 Final was fixed : Former Sri Lanka Sports Minister

Colombo, 19/6: Former Sri Lanka Sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage alleged that the 2011 world cup final was fixed. Noticeably, India beat Sri Lanka to lift the World Cup.

Mahindanand was the Sports Minister during the World Cup. He took full responsibility of his statement.

“The 2011 final was fixed. I stand by what I say. It took place when I was the Minister of Sports,”

“I state with full responsibility. However, I do not wish to expose details for the sake of the country. The game against India in 2011, a game which we could have won, was fixed.” he added