World No1 tennis player Novak Djokovic tests positive for Coronavirus

Tennis Superstar and number 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic tested positive for Coronavirus. Though, he is not having any symptoms of COVID-19. Djokovic’s wife Jelena also tested positive while the results of their children are negative.

Djokovic said in a statement, “Everything we did in the past month we did with a pure heart and sincere intentions,” “I am extremely sorry for each individual case of infection.”

Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric, and Viktor Troicki are other tennis stars to be tested Corona positive.