World Pakhala Divas 2021: Here’s All You Need to Know About Odisha’s Favourite Dish!

COVID-19 Updates World 122,990,805 World Confirmed: 122,990,805 Active: 21,155,173 Recovered: 99,120,420 Death: 2,715,212

USA 30,425,787 USA Confirmed: 30,425,787 Active: 7,261,358 Recovered: 22,610,325 Death: 554,104

Brazil 11,877,009 Brazil Confirmed: 11,877,009 Active: 1,203,024 Recovered: 10,383,460 Death: 290,525

India 11,555,284 India Confirmed: 11,555,284 Active: 288,358 Recovered: 11,107,332 Death: 159,594

Russia 4,447,570 Russia Confirmed: 4,447,570 Active: 292,259 Recovered: 4,060,652 Death: 94,659

UK 4,285,684 UK Confirmed: 4,285,684 Active: 538,165 Recovered: 3,621,493 Death: 126,026

Italy 3,332,418 Italy Confirmed: 3,332,418 Active: 556,539 Recovered: 2,671,638 Death: 104,241

Turkey 2,971,633 Turkey Confirmed: 2,971,633 Active: 153,012 Recovered: 2,788,757 Death: 29,864

Germany 2,645,186 Germany Confirmed: 2,645,186 Active: 160,413 Recovered: 2,409,700 Death: 75,073

Pakistan 623,135 Pakistan Confirmed: 623,135 Active: 29,576 Recovered: 579,760 Death: 13,799

China 90,087 China Confirmed: 90,087 Active: 162 Recovered: 85,289 Death: 4,636

March 20 is observed as World Pakhala Divas every year. Every Odia takes pride in eating Pakhala. It is one of the most liked dishes in the state.

Pakhala is a delicious Odia delicacy consisting of cooked rice with lightly fermented water. it is enjoyed with side dishes like badi chura, macha bhaja, saga, baigana tamata poda, alu bharta, etc.

Apart from Odisha Pakhala is enjoyed in many states in eastern India. Pakhala is also included in the recipe of Lord Jagannath of Puri as a common delicacy.

Pakhala is mostly eaten in the summer season but Odia people eat it almost all around the year.

If you haven’t eaten Pakhala yet, then today is the day. Treat yourself with this amazing dish and save yourself from this scorching heat.