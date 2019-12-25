Wrestler Geeta Phogat blessed with a baby boy.

View this post on Instagram

HELLO BOY !! WELCOME TO THE WORLD 🥰🤗 He is here 🤗 we are so much in love ❤️ 👶🏻 please give him your love and blessings 🙏😇 he made our life perfect now 🙏👪 Nothing can be described the feelings of watching your own baby be born 😍 Date – 24-12-2019