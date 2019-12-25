Wrestler Geeta Phogat blessed with a baby boy.

25/12, Haryana: Wrestler Geeta Phogat and husband Pawan Kumar welcomed a baby munchkin on 24 December. Pawan Kumar married to Geeta on November 20, 2016. Geeta shared this news on social media. She wrote “HELLO BOY!! WELCOME TO THE WORLD. He is here. We are so much in love. Please give him your love and blessings. He made our life perfect now. Nothing can be described as the feelings of watching your own baby be born.” Many television actors including Hina Khan, Karanbhir Bhora, Karan Wahi congratulated her. Babita Phogat also congratulated her.