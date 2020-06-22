WWE superstar The Undertaker announced retirement

Fans wishes good bye to their childhood superstar The Undertaker as he announced his retirement from WWE. His 30 year long career came to an end on Sunday.

Never say never, but at this point in my life and in my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring. I’m at a point, it’s time this cowboy really rides away,” The Undertaker said.

There’s nothing left for me to conquer. There’s nothing left for me to accomplish. The game has changed. It’s time for new guys to come up. The time just seems right. I think this documentary has helped me discover that. It’s really opened my eyes to the bigger picture,” he added.