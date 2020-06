Xiaomi has launched a new teaser for its upcoming wearable MI band 5. In this teaser, the key features of the band have been teased.

The band will feature a 1.2 inch OLED screen which is bigger than the MI band 4. The band will now support the SpO2 sensor. Also, it is expected to come with a dedicated sensor for measuring stress and breathing activity of the user. It will also support 11 sports mode. It is also expected to support NFC.