Xiaomi MI 10 5G launched in India

Mumbai, 8/5: Xiaomi India has launched its flagship smartphone Xiaomi MI 10 5G in India .The Mi 10 price in India is set at Rs. 49,999 for the 128GB storage variant, while its 256GB option is priced at Rs. 54,999. It features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) 3D curved E3 AMOLED display that has a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch-sampling rate, and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone also has 1,120 nits peak brightness and a DotDisplay design. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM. There is also a LiquidCool 2.0 Vapor Chamber along with a six stack graphite layer and graphene surface area for thermal management. The phone has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor with a seven-piece lens and optical image stabilization (OIS), along with a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens that has a 123-degree field of view and an f/2.4 aperture. The camera setup also has a pair of 2-megapixel cameras with f/2.4 lenses