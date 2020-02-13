Xiaomi Mi 10 to be launched in India

Mumbai, 13/2: Xiaomi has launched Xiaomi Mi 10 in China and in good news for Indian MI fans, it is confirmed that the Xiaomi Mi10 phone to be launched in India soon.

The Mi 10 has an extensive set of quad-cameras for photography and DxOMark has awarded the phone a total score of 124, which makes it the best camera phone so far in the world. Xiaomi India has been teasing a 108-megapixel camera phone in India. Xiaomi MI10 comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with curved edges and a refresh rate of 90Hz. There’s a Snapdragon 865 chipset

The expected price of Xiaomi MI 10 is expected to be around 40,000.