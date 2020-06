Xiaomi Redmi 9 will launch with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ IPS display. It is listed to pack a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC coupled with 3GB and 4GB RAM options, as well as 32GB and 64GB storage model. There will be triple card slot with storage expansion option of up to 512GB via a microSD card.5,020mAh battery along with 18W USB Type-C fast charging support.