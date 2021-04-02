ସାବଧାନ୍! କାଳବୈଶାଖୀ ନେଇ ୫ ଜିଲ୍ଲାକୁ ୟେଲୋ ୱାର୍ଣ୍ଣିଂ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୨ ।୪(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର) : ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କାଳବୈଶାଖୀକୁ ନେଇ ୫ ଜିଲ୍ଲାକୁ ୟେଲୋ ୱାର୍ଣ୍ଣିଂ ଜାରି ହୋଇଛି । କାଲି ସକାଳ ୮ଟା ୩୦ ଯାଏଁ ପାଣିପାଗ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ୟେଲୋ ୱାର୍ଣ୍ଣିଂ ଜାରି ହୋଇଛି । ୫ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ଯଥା- ଗଜପତି, ଗଞ୍ଜାମ, କନ୍ଧମାଳ, ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା ଓ ନୟାଗଡରେ ଘୂର୍ଣ୍ଣିଝଡ ଓ ବଜ୍ରପାତ ହେବାର ସମ୍ଭାବନା ରହିଛି । ବିଜୁଳି, ଘଡଘଡି ସହ ୪୦-୫୦ କିଲୋମିଟର ବେଗରେ ପବନ ବହିବାର ସମ୍ଭାବନା ରହିଛି ।

୧୩ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ସ୍ୱଳ୍ପରୁ ମଧ୍ୟମ ଧରଣର ବର୍ଷା ହେବାର ସମ୍ଭାବନା ରହିଛି । କୋରାପୁଟ, ରାୟଗଡ, ଗଜପତି, ଗଞ୍ଜାମ, କନ୍ଧମାଳ, ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା, ଭଦ୍ରକ, ନୟାଗଡ, ପୁରୀ, କଟକ, ଜଗତସିଂହପୁର, ବାଲେଶ୍ୱର, କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡାରେ ବର୍ଷା ହେବାର ସମ୍ଭାବନା ରହିଛି ।

