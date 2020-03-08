Yes bank crisis due to loan given in Congress government

New Delhi,8/3: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has said that the loans that led to this situation of Yes Bank were given when the Prime Minister of the country was Dr. Manmohan Singh and Finance Minister P. Chidambaram. He told Aaj Tak in Patna that the government will not allow any loss to those who deposit money. He attacked the UPA government for this crisis.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the government is taking strict action in the Yes Bank case. State Bank of India is moving in this direction. Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has told in detail that the loan due to which the condition of the bank was disastrous was given when Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister and P Chidambaram was the Finance Minister.