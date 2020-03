Melbourne, 8/3: Australia defeated India by 85 runs to clinch the ICC Women’s T20 World cup. Megan Schutt took 4 wickets and Jess Jonassen took 3 wickets. India was all out for 99 runs. For India, Deepti Sharma scored 33 runs. 8 Indian batsman couldn’t cross double-figure mark. Beth Mooney is adjudged as Player of the Series and Alyssa Healy is adjudged as Player of the Series.