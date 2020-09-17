YouTube to launch short video app like TikTok

From the beginning, many people in India liked TikTok. However, there was a time when many people finally condemned the ticket. But Tiktok was very popular in India. Many companies have launched their own short video app after it was banned. Meanwhile, YouTube is also launching a short video app called Shorts in India. It says users can make videos like TikTok

The YouTube owner has now launched the app in India in a data mode. It is currently being tested. There may be many changes to this app in the future.