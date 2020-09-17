Chinese Website banned in India

The Department of Telecommunications has banned the English website of the National Bureau of Statistics of China in India. This decision has been taken by the Central Government amidst the ongoing border tension in East Ladakh. However, meanwhile, Global Times (Xinhua) operated by China, and the official news agency Xinhua (China) can still be accessed.

On opening this website, a message is being written – ‘The URL you requested has been blocked as per the instructions of the Telecommunications Department, Government of India. Contact the administrator for more information.