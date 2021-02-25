YouTube’s Music app on Android now lets you repeat songs while casting

-
WorldConfirmed: 113,073,380Active: 21,872,575Recovered: 88,694,217Death: 2,506,588
USAConfirmed: 28,967,980Active: 9,120,647Recovered: 19,330,044Death: 517,289
IndiaConfirmed: 11,046,432Active: 153,257Recovered: 10,736,433Death: 156,742
BrazilConfirmed: 10,326,008Active: 794,911Recovered: 9,281,018Death: 250,079
RussiaConfirmed: 4,200,902Active: 364,910Recovered: 3,751,562Death: 84,430
UKConfirmed: 4,144,577Active: 1,356,364Recovered: 2,666,466Death: 121,747
ItalyConfirmed: 2,848,564Active: 389,433Recovered: 2,362,465Death: 96,666
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,665,194Active: 96,616Recovered: 2,540,293Death: 28,285
GermanyConfirmed: 2,416,037Active: 128,727Recovered: 2,217,700Death: 69,610
PakistanConfirmed: 574,580Active: 23,665Recovered: 538,207Death: 12,708
ChinaConfirmed: 89,864Active: 370Recovered: 84,858Death: 4,636
Google’s old music streaming app, Google Play Music, had a number of features, such as the ability to repeat songs while casting, that made it easier for users to stream music on their devices. Sadly, this functionality remained missing from the YouTube Music app even as Google Play Music users migrated to the platform. But that is about to change as Google has started rolling out the support for this feature on its YouTube Music app on Android.
9To5Google reports that in the past couple of weeks the YouTube Music app on Android would hide Shuffle and Repeat buttons when Casting was enabled. That stopped a few days later but neither of the two buttons was clickable. But now, many YouTube Music app users who are accessing the app on their Android devices are reporting the availability of this button.
The report says that many YouTube Music users are reporting that the Repeat button can be tapped when they are casting songs to the connected Google Home or Nest speaker.
What is interesting is that while the company has started rolling out the ability to repeat music while casting, the ability to shuffle songs while casting remains missing. It is still grayed out in the app. But, given that the company has rolled out the feature to repeat songs, the feature to shuffle should follow soon.