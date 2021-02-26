Yusuf Pathan announces retirement from all cricket

-
Baroda, 26/2: In a major development, Indian all-rounder Yusuf Pathan announced retirement from all forms of cricket. Yusuf Pathan is the brother of Irfan Pathan.
He took to Twitter to announce “I thank my family, friends, fans, teams, coaches, and the whole country wholeheartedly for all the support and love,”
The 38-year-old Baroda all-rounder played 57 ODIs for India while featuring in 22 T20Is, including the 2007 World T20 in the final against Pakistan.
I thank my family, friends, fans, teams, coaches and the whole country wholeheartedly for all the support and love. #retirement pic.twitter.com/usOzxer9CE
— Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) February 26, 2021