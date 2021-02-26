କ୍ରିକେଟରୁ ସନ୍ୟାସ ନେଲେ ୟୁସୁଫ ପଠାନ

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ,୨୬ ।୨: ଭାରତୀୟ କ୍ରିକେଟର ୟୁସୁଫ ପଠାନ କ୍ରିକେଟରୁ ସନ୍ୟାସ ନେଇଛନ୍ତି । ୟୁସୁଫ ସବୁ ପ୍ରକାରର ଫର୍ମାଟରୁ ନିଜର ଅବସର ଘୋଷଣା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ଉଭୟ ଅନ୍ତରାଷ୍ଟ୍ରୀୟ କ୍ରିକେଟ ଓ ଘରୋଇ କ୍ରିକେଟକୁ ଅଲବିଦା କହିଛନ୍ତି ୟୁସୁଫ । ଟିମ୍ ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ଅଲରାଉଣ୍ଡର ୟୁସୁଫ ପଠାନ ଭାରତ ପାଇଁ ୫୭ଟି ODI ରେ ୮୧୦ ରନ୍ କରିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୨୨ଟି T-20 ମ୍ୟାଚରେ ସେ ୨୩୬ ରନ୍ କରିଥିଲେ । ୟୁସୁଫ ୨ଟି ODIରେ ଶତକ ଓ ୩ଟିରେ ଅର୍ଦ୍ଧଶତକ ହାସଲ କରିଥିଲେ । ତେବେ ୟୁସୁଫ ପଠାନ ଆଜି ନିଜର ଟ୍ୱିଟର ଆକାଉଣ୍ଟରେ ଅବସର ଘୋଷଣା କରିଛନ୍ତି । ସେ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଭାବପ୍ରବଣ ବାତ୍ତା ପୋଷ୍ଟ କରିବା ତାଙ୍କ ପ୍ରଶଂସକମାନଙ୍କୁ ଧନ୍ୟବାଦ ଜଣାଇଛନ୍ତି ।

I thank my family, friends, fans, teams, coaches and the whole country wholeheartedly for all the support and love. #retirement pic.twitter.com/usOzxer9CE

— Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) February 26, 2021