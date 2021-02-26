Results of CTET Announced. Check your Results here
The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) results have been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Candidates can check the results on the official website http://ctet.nic.in.
The candidates clearing the part-I exam of CBSE CTET 2021 will be eligible to teach in classes 1 to 5. Those who clear the part-II exam will be eligible to teach in classes 6 to 8.
The students of the general category need to get at least 60 percent marks i.e. 90 marks out of 150 for clearing the test. The candidates belonging to reserved categories need to get 55 percent marks i.e. 82 marks out of 150 to clear the exam.
The CTET exam was held on Sunday, January 31, 2021. A total of 4,14,798 candidates have qualified for Paper 1, and 2,39,501 candidates cleared Paper 1.
Here’s How to check your results:
1. Visit the official website http://ctet.nic.in.
2. Click on the link-‘CTET January 2021 Result.’
3. In the new webpage, enter the enrollment number.
4. Click on submit to view the result.