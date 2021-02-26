Assembly Election 2021: EC Announces poll dates in 4 states and Puducherry

-
New Delhi, 26/2: The Election Commission has announced the election dates in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry. The elections will be held from March 27 and the results will be announced on May 2 as per the Election Commission.
West Bengal Polls will take place in eight phases.
First Phase: March 27
Second Phase: April 1
Third Phase: April 6
Fourth Phase: April 10
Fifth Phase: April 17
Sixth Phase: April 22
Seventh Phase: April 26
Eight Phase: April 29
Assam will also start voting from March 27, in three phases. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala will have one round of polling on April 6.
More than 18 crore are eligible to vote in these elections, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said.