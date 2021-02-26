Assembly Election 2021: EC Announces poll dates in 4 states and Puducherry

COVID-19 Updates World 113,663,976 World Confirmed: 113,663,976 Active: 21,912,067 Recovered: 89,230,442 Death: 2,521,467

New Delhi, 26/2: The Election Commission has announced the election dates in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry. The elections will be held from March 27 and the results will be announced on May 2 as per the Election Commission.

West Bengal Polls will take place in eight phases.

First Phase: March 27

Second Phase: April 1

Third Phase: April 6

Fourth Phase: April 10

Fifth Phase: April 17

Sixth Phase: April 22

Seventh Phase: April 26

Eight Phase: April 29

Assam will also start voting from March 27, in three phases. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala will have one round of polling on April 6.

More than 18 crore are eligible to vote in these elections, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said.