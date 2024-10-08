fbpx

(Video) ‘ବିବାହିତ ପୁରୁଷଙ୍କୁ ବିବାହ କର, ନହେଲେ..’, ଜାକିର ନାଇକଙ୍କ ଏହି ବିବୃତ୍ତି ପରେ ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆରେ ହଇଚଇ

By Chinmayee Beura

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ବିବାଦୀୟ ଇସଲାମ ପ୍ରଚାରକ ଜାକିର ନାଇକ ପାକିସ୍ତାନରେ ଅବିବାହିତା ମହିଳାଙ୍କ ସ୍ଥିତିକୁ ନେଇ ବିବାଦୀୟ ମନ୍ତବ୍ୟ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି, ଯାହାକୁ ନେଇ ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆରେ ହଇଚଇ ସୃଷ୍ଟି ହୋଇଛି।

ଏକ୍ସରେ ଭାଇରାଲ ହେଉଥିବା ଭିଡିଓରେ, ଜାକିର ନାଇକ ଦାବି କରିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ଜଣେ ଅବିବାହିତ ମହିଳାଙ୍କର ସମାଜରେ ସମ୍ମାନ ନାହିଁ। ନାଇକଙ୍କ ଅନୁସାରେ, ଯଦି କିଏ ଅବିବାହିତ ପୁରୁଷ ମିଳୁନାହାନ୍ତି ତେବେ ଏହି ମହିଳାମାନେ ସମ୍ମାନୀତ ହେବା ପାଇଁ ୍ରୂର୍ବରୁ ବିବାହ କରିଥିବା ପୁରୁଷଙ୍କୁ ବିବାହ କରିବାକୁ ପଡିବ, ନଚେତ ତାଙ୍କୁ ‘ସର୍ବସାଧାରଣ ସଂପତ୍ତି’ ହେବା ପାଇଁ ସାମ୍ନା କରିବାକୁ ପଡିବ।

ନାଇକ ଆହୁରି କହିଛନ୍ତି, ‘କୌଣସି ଉପାୟ ନାହିଁ ଯେଉଁଥିରେ ଏକ ଅବିବାହିତ ମହିଳାଙ୍କ ସମ୍ମାନ କରାଯାଇପାରିବ। ତେବେ ତାଙ୍କ ପାଖରେ ଦୁଇଟି ବିକଳ୍ପ ରହିଛି, ଯେଉଁ ପୁରୁଷ ସହ ବିବାହ କରିବ ଯିଏ ପ୍ରଥମରୁ ବିବାହ କରିଥିବ, ନଚେତ ସେ ‘ବେଶ୍ୟା’ ହୋଇଯିବେ। ସେ ସର୍ବସାଧାରଣ ସଂପତ୍ତି ହୋଇଯିବେ। ମୋ ପାଖରେ ଏହାଠାରୁ ଭଲ ଶବ୍ଦ ନାହିଁ। ଏଥିପାଇଁ ଯଦି ମୁଁ ଏହି ପରିସ୍ଥିତି ଯେକୌଣସି ଅବିବାହିତା ମହିଳାଙ୍କ ସାମ୍ନାରେ ଜାରି କରିବି, ତେବେ ସମ୍ମାନଜନକ ମହିଳା ପ୍ରଥମ ବିକଳ୍ପର ଚୟନ କରିବେ।’

ଏହି ମନ୍ତବ୍ୟ ପରେ ଏହା ସୋସିଆଲ ମିଡିଆରେ ହଇଚଇ ସୃଷ୍ଟି ହୋଇଛି। ଅନେକ ୟୁଜର୍ସ ନାଇକଙ୍କ ଏହି ଟିପ୍ପଣୀକୁ କଠୋର ନିନ୍ଦା କରିଛନ୍ତି ଏବଂ ମହିଳାଙ୍କ ଅଧିକାର ପାଇଁ ଏହା ବହୁତ ଭୁଲ ଓ ହାନିକାରିକ ବୋଲି କହିଛନ୍ତି। ଏହା ପାକିସ୍ତାନରେ ଖରାପ ମାନସିକତାକୁ ପ୍ରୋତ୍ସାହିତ କରୁଛନ୍ତି।

