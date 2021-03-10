Zomato Delivery Boy attacks a woman in Bengaluru, leaves her bleeding

-
Bengaluru, 10/3: A Bengaluru woman was left injured after a Zomato delivery boy assaulted her on Tuesday. The woman suffered a fracture in her nasal bone.
The incident happened on Tuesday and the matter came to light on Wednesday when the woman shared a video on social media detailing the sequence of events.
The woman’s name is Hitesha Chandranee and she alleged that the Zomato delivery executive “barged” into her home and “attacked” her.
Meanwhile, responding to her tweet, Zomato replied, “Hey Hitesha, thank you for speaking to us, we can assure you this is not the experience our delivery universe stands for. Our local representative shall be in touch with you shortly to help you with the police investigation along with assistance on the medical care required. We can’t emphasize how sorry we are, rest assured we’ll take necessary actions to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.”
Hey Hitesha, thank you for speaking to us, we can assure you this is not the experience our delivery universe stands for. Our local representative shall be in touch with you shortly to help you with the police investigation(1/n)
— zomato care (@zomatocare) March 10, 2021