Zomato Delivery Boy attacks a woman in Bengaluru, leaves her bleeding

COVID-19 Updates World 118,268,558 World Confirmed: 118,268,558 Active: 21,708,350 Recovered: 93,935,876 Death: 2,624,332

USA 29,801,506 USA Confirmed: 29,801,506 Active: 8,711,254 Recovered: 20,549,678 Death: 540,574

India 11,262,707 India Confirmed: 11,262,707 Active: 184,582 Recovered: 10,920,046 Death: 158,079

Brazil 11,125,017 Brazil Confirmed: 11,125,017 Active: 1,013,231 Recovered: 9,843,218 Death: 268,568

Russia 4,351,553 Russia Confirmed: 4,351,553 Active: 315,751 Recovered: 3,945,527 Death: 90,275

UK 4,228,998 UK Confirmed: 4,228,998 Active: 788,267 Recovered: 3,315,934 Death: 124,797

Italy 3,101,093 Italy Confirmed: 3,101,093 Active: 478,883 Recovered: 2,521,731 Death: 100,479

Turkey 2,807,387 Turkey Confirmed: 2,807,387 Active: 137,558 Recovered: 2,640,669 Death: 29,160

Germany 2,520,609 Germany Confirmed: 2,520,609 Active: 118,928 Recovered: 2,328,700 Death: 72,981

Pakistan 595,239 Pakistan Confirmed: 595,239 Active: 16,699 Recovered: 565,216 Death: 13,324

China 90,007 China Confirmed: 90,007 Active: 177 Recovered: 85,194 Death: 4,636

Bengaluru, 10/3: A Bengaluru woman was left injured after a Zomato delivery boy assaulted her on Tuesday. The woman suffered a fracture in her nasal bone.

The incident happened on Tuesday and the matter came to light on Wednesday when the woman shared a video on social media detailing the sequence of events.

The woman’s name is Hitesha Chandranee and she alleged that the Zomato delivery executive “barged” into her home and “attacked” her.

Meanwhile, responding to her tweet, Zomato replied, “Hey Hitesha, thank you for speaking to us, we can assure you this is not the experience our delivery universe stands for. Our local representative shall be in touch with you shortly to help you with the police investigation along with assistance on the medical care required. We can’t emphasize how sorry we are, rest assured we’ll take necessary actions to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.”