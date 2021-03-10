Congress’s no-confidence motion against BJP defeated in Haryana

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 10/3: The no-confidence motion against the Manohar Lal Khattar-led NDA government in Haryana, moved by the Congress, has been defeated. The Opposition required 45 votes to win the motion, whereas it received only 32 votes.

At the end of a marathon six-hour discussion on the motion, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta announced the 55-32 break up in the House.

The 55 members who voted against the motion included 39 from the BJP, 10 of ally Jannayak Janta Party, five Independents, and one from the Haryana Lokhit Party.

Thirty members of Congress and two Independents, who had earlier withdrawn support, backed the motion.

In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, currently having an effective strength of 88 members, the ruling BJP has 40 members, the JJP 10 and the Congress 30. Seven are Independents, five of whom are supporting the government, while one member is of the Haryana Lokhit Party who has also extended support to the government.

 

