Zomato has hilarious marketing strategy for Valentines Week

Mumbai, 13/2: Food delivery startup Zomato has adopted an innovative marketing strategy for Valentines’ Week. This is one of the best marketing strategies by a company in recent times.
For Rose day, it tweeted
why celebrate gulab day, when you can celebrate gulab jamun day
— Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) February 7, 2020
For Promise Day, it tweeted
This promise day, I promise to be with you in all ups and downs of life. I promise to check on you from time to time. I promise to love you forever, cheese pizza.
— Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) February 11, 2020
For Hug Day, it tweeted
it's hug day, so give yourself a big hugᵉ ᶜʰᵉᵉˢᵉ ᵖᶦᶻᶻᵃ
— Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) February 12, 2020
For Kiss Day, it tweeted
why french kiss
😞 🍟
🙁 🍟
😗 🍟
😙🍟
😚
when you can kiss french fries
— Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) February 13, 2020