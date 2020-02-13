Zomato has hilarious marketing strategy for Valentines Week

Mumbai, 13/2: Food delivery startup Zomato has adopted an innovative marketing strategy for Valentines’ Week. This is one of the best marketing strategies by a company in recent times.

For Rose day, it tweeted

why celebrate gulab day, when you can celebrate gulab jamun day — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) February 7, 2020

For Promise Day, it tweeted

This promise day, I promise to be with you in all ups and downs of life. I promise to check on you from time to time. I promise to love you forever, cheese pizza. — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) February 11, 2020

For Hug Day, it tweeted

it's hug day, so give yourself a big hugᵉ ᶜʰᵉᵉˢᵉ ᵖᶦᶻᶻᵃ — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) February 12, 2020

For Kiss Day, it tweeted