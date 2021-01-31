100% Occupancy in Cinema Halls from from this Date. Find out More!

New Delhi, 31/1: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has permitted the movie theatres to run with 100% occupancy from the 1st of February. The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has issued a fresh set of Guidelines for the theatre owners to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

According to the SOPs the wearing masks and temperature checks will be mandatory. Apart from this the theatres will have separated seats, staggered show timings bookings, mandatory social distancing, and digital payments are being encouraged.

Have look at the SOPs to follow at the Theaters from February 1:

Adequate physical distancing of at least 6 feet to be followed outside the auditoriums, common areas, and waiting areas at all times.