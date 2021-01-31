100% Occupancy in Cinema Halls from from this Date. Find out More!

EntertainmentFeaturedNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 103,138,684
    World
    Confirmed: 103,138,684
    Active: 26,135,427
    Recovered: 74,773,752
    Death: 2,229,505
  • USA 26,655,740
    USA
    Confirmed: 26,655,740
    Active: 9,876,409
    Recovered: 16,328,950
    Death: 450,381
  • India 10,747,091
    India
    Confirmed: 10,747,091
    Active: 169,654
    Recovered: 10,423,125
    Death: 154,312
  • Brazil 9,176,975
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 9,176,975
    Active: 954,758
    Recovered: 7,998,246
    Death: 223,971
  • Russia 3,832,080
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,832,080
    Active: 479,419
    Recovered: 3,279,964
    Death: 72,697
  • UK 3,796,088
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,796,088
    Active: 2,016,581
    Recovered: 1,673,936
    Death: 105,571
  • Italy 2,541,783
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,541,783
    Active: 463,352
    Recovered: 1,990,152
    Death: 88,279
  • Turkey 2,470,901
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,470,901
    Active: 89,627
    Recovered: 2,355,409
    Death: 25,865
  • Germany 2,217,234
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,217,234
    Active: 238,022
    Recovered: 1,921,700
    Death: 57,512
  • Pakistan 544,813
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 544,813
    Active: 33,182
    Recovered: 499,974
    Death: 11,657
  • China 89,522
    China
    Confirmed: 89,522
    Active: 1,668
    Recovered: 83,218
    Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 31/1: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has permitted the movie theatres to run with 100% occupancy from the 1st of February. The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has issued a fresh set of Guidelines for the theatre owners to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

According to the SOPs the wearing masks and temperature checks will be mandatory. Apart from this the theatres will have separated seats, staggered show timings bookings, mandatory social distancing, and digital payments are being encouraged.

Have look at the SOPs to follow at the Theaters from February 1:

Adequate physical distancing of at least 6 feet to be followed outside the auditoriums, common areas, and waiting areas at all times.

  •  Use of face covers/masks to be made mandatory at all times.
  •  Availability of hand sanitizers, preferably in the touch-free mode, at entry and exit points as well as common areas within the premises.
  • Respiratory etiquettes to be strictly followed. This involves strict practice of covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing of used tissues properly.
  • Self-monitoring of health by all and reporting any illness at the earliest to state and district helpline.
  • Spitting is strictly prohibited.
  • Installation and use of the Aarogya Setu App shall be advised to all

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.