100% Occupancy in Cinema Halls from from this Date. Find out More!

-
World
103,138,684
WorldConfirmed: 103,138,684Active: 26,135,427Recovered: 74,773,752Death: 2,229,505
-
USA
26,655,740
USAConfirmed: 26,655,740Active: 9,876,409Recovered: 16,328,950Death: 450,381
-
India
10,747,091
IndiaConfirmed: 10,747,091Active: 169,654Recovered: 10,423,125Death: 154,312
-
Brazil
9,176,975
BrazilConfirmed: 9,176,975Active: 954,758Recovered: 7,998,246Death: 223,971
-
Russia
3,832,080
RussiaConfirmed: 3,832,080Active: 479,419Recovered: 3,279,964Death: 72,697
-
UK
3,796,088
UKConfirmed: 3,796,088Active: 2,016,581Recovered: 1,673,936Death: 105,571
-
Italy
2,541,783
ItalyConfirmed: 2,541,783Active: 463,352Recovered: 1,990,152Death: 88,279
-
Turkey
2,470,901
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,470,901Active: 89,627Recovered: 2,355,409Death: 25,865
-
Germany
2,217,234
GermanyConfirmed: 2,217,234Active: 238,022Recovered: 1,921,700Death: 57,512
-
Pakistan
544,813
PakistanConfirmed: 544,813Active: 33,182Recovered: 499,974Death: 11,657
-
China
89,522
ChinaConfirmed: 89,522Active: 1,668Recovered: 83,218Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 31/1: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has permitted the movie theatres to run with 100% occupancy from the 1st of February. The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has issued a fresh set of Guidelines for the theatre owners to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.
According to the SOPs the wearing masks and temperature checks will be mandatory. Apart from this the theatres will have separated seats, staggered show timings bookings, mandatory social distancing, and digital payments are being encouraged.
Have look at the SOPs to follow at the Theaters from February 1:
Adequate physical distancing of at least 6 feet to be followed outside the auditoriums, common areas, and waiting areas at all times.
- Use of face covers/masks to be made mandatory at all times.
- Availability of hand sanitizers, preferably in the touch-free mode, at entry and exit points as well as common areas within the premises.
- Respiratory etiquettes to be strictly followed. This involves strict practice of covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing of used tissues properly.
- Self-monitoring of health by all and reporting any illness at the earliest to state and district helpline.
- Spitting is strictly prohibited.
- Installation and use of the Aarogya Setu App shall be advised to all