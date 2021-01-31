NIA to Probe Israel Embassy Blast

COVID-19 Updates World 103,138,670 World Confirmed: 103,138,670 Active: 26,135,413 Recovered: 74,773,752 Death: 2,229,505

USA 26,655,740 USA Confirmed: 26,655,740 Active: 9,876,409 Recovered: 16,328,950 Death: 450,381

India 10,747,091 India Confirmed: 10,747,091 Active: 169,654 Recovered: 10,423,125 Death: 154,312

Brazil 9,176,975 Brazil Confirmed: 9,176,975 Active: 954,758 Recovered: 7,998,246 Death: 223,971

Russia 3,832,080 Russia Confirmed: 3,832,080 Active: 479,419 Recovered: 3,279,964 Death: 72,697

UK 3,796,088 UK Confirmed: 3,796,088 Active: 2,016,581 Recovered: 1,673,936 Death: 105,571

Italy 2,541,783 Italy Confirmed: 2,541,783 Active: 463,352 Recovered: 1,990,152 Death: 88,279

Turkey 2,470,901 Turkey Confirmed: 2,470,901 Active: 89,627 Recovered: 2,355,409 Death: 25,865

Germany 2,217,234 Germany Confirmed: 2,217,234 Active: 238,022 Recovered: 1,921,700 Death: 57,512

Pakistan 544,813 Pakistan Confirmed: 544,813 Active: 33,182 Recovered: 499,974 Death: 11,657

China 89,522 China Confirmed: 89,522 Active: 1,668 Recovered: 83,218 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 31/1: The National Intelligence Agency(NIA) is most likely to investigate the IED blasts near the Israel Embassy that took place on Friday. According to the Police, the minor IED blast did not hurt anybody but smashed the windscreens of some cars.

In the initial probe, it was found that the explosives that were used in the blast had ball bearings as part of the IED’s makeup. It had been wrapped up in a plastic bag and left near a tree on the pavement outside a nearby building that was meters away from the embassy.

An Iranian hand is suspected in the blast as The Delhi police Special Cell recovered a letter from the blast site. The letter was addressed to Israeli Ambassador Ron Malka, and with the word “trailer” written on it, is under investigation. It was found 12 meters from the blast site. It also mentions the killing of top Iranian military officer Qasem Soleimani and Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh last year.

The Delhi Police is suspicious that the blast could be a “trial run,” before a larger attack.