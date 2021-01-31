NIA to Probe Israel Embassy Blast

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 31/1: The National Intelligence Agency(NIA) is most likely to investigate the IED blasts near the Israel Embassy that took place on Friday. According to the Police, the minor IED blast did not hurt anybody but smashed the windscreens of some cars.

In the initial probe, it was found that the explosives that were used in the blast had ball bearings as part of the IED’s makeup. It had been wrapped up in a plastic bag and left near a tree on the pavement outside a nearby building that was meters away from the embassy.

An Iranian hand is suspected in the blast as The Delhi police Special Cell recovered a letter from the blast site. The letter was addressed to Israeli Ambassador Ron Malka, and with the word “trailer” written on it, is under investigation. It was found 12 meters from the blast site. It also mentions the killing of top Iranian military officer Qasem Soleimani and Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh last year.

The Delhi Police is suspicious that the blast could be a “trial run,” before a larger attack.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
