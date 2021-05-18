ଖୁସି ଖବର : ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ ଆଜି ୧୦,୨୪୨ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ହେଲେ ସୁସ୍ଥ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ ?

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୮।୫ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ପୁଣି ବଢୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଆସିଛି ଏକ ଖୁସି ଖବର । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୧୦,୨୪୨ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । କରୋନାରୁ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଥିବା ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୫ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୬ ହଜାର ୫୯୫ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

ତେବେ ଆଜି ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧୪୧୮ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ରୁ ୯୪୩ ଜଣ ଥିବା ବେଳେ, କଟକରୁ ୮୮୭, ପୁରୀରୁ ୭୦୭, ସମ୍ବଲପୁରରୁ ୬୪୧, କଳାହାଣ୍ଡିରୁ ୪୬୫, ବରଗଡ଼ରୁ ୪୪୮, ଅନୁଗୁଳରୁ ୪୩୮, ଝାରସୁଗୁଡ଼ାରୁ ୩୩୧, ବାଲେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ୩୦୧, ନବରଙ୍ଗପୁରରୁ ୨୯୧, ବଲାଙ୍ଗିରରୁ ୨୭୩ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

Another 10242 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on 18.05.2021

1418 from Khordha

943 from Sundargarh

887 from Cuttack

707 from Puri

641 from Sambalpur

465 from Kalahandi

448 from Bargarh

438 from Anugul

331 from Jharsuguda

301 from Baleswar

— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) May 18, 2021