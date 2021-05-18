ଖୁସି ଖବର : ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ ଆଜି ୧୦,୨୪୨ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ହେଲେ ସୁସ୍ଥ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ ?

-
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୮।୫ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ପୁଣି ବଢୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଆସିଛି ଏକ ଖୁସି ଖବର । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୧୦,୨୪୨ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । କରୋନାରୁ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଥିବା ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୫ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୬ ହଜାର ୫୯୫ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
ତେବେ ଆଜି ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧୪୧୮ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ରୁ ୯୪୩ ଜଣ ଥିବା ବେଳେ, କଟକରୁ ୮୮୭, ପୁରୀରୁ ୭୦୭, ସମ୍ବଲପୁରରୁ ୬୪୧, କଳାହାଣ୍ଡିରୁ ୪୬୫, ବରଗଡ଼ରୁ ୪୪୮, ଅନୁଗୁଳରୁ ୪୩୮, ଝାରସୁଗୁଡ଼ାରୁ ୩୩୧, ବାଲେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ୩୦୧, ନବରଙ୍ଗପୁରରୁ ୨୯୧, ବଲାଙ୍ଗିରରୁ ୨୭୩ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
Another 10242 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on 18.05.2021
1418 from Khordha
943 from Sundargarh
887 from Cuttack
707 from Puri
641 from Sambalpur
465 from Kalahandi
448 from Bargarh
438 from Anugul
331 from Jharsuguda
301 from Baleswar
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) May 18, 2021
116 from Gajapati
113 from Boudh
100 from Bhadrak
100 from Kandhamal
94 from Malkangiri
272 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 536595
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) May 18, 2021