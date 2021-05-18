ଖୁସି ଖବର : ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ ଆଜି ୧୦,୨୪୨ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ହେଲେ ସୁସ୍ଥ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ ?

By Sushreejyoti Routray
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୮।୫ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ପୁଣି ବଢୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଆସିଛି ଏକ ଖୁସି ଖବର । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୧୦,୨୪୨ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । କରୋନାରୁ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଥିବା ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୫ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୬ ହଜାର ୫୯୫ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

ତେବେ ଆଜି ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧୪୧୮ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ରୁ ୯୪୩ ଜଣ ଥିବା ବେଳେ, କଟକରୁ ୮୮୭, ପୁରୀରୁ ୭୦୭, ସମ୍ବଲପୁରରୁ ୬୪୧, କଳାହାଣ୍ଡିରୁ ୪୬୫, ବରଗଡ଼ରୁ ୪୪୮, ଅନୁଗୁଳରୁ ୪୩୮, ଝାରସୁଗୁଡ଼ାରୁ ୩୩୧, ବାଲେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ୩୦୧, ନବରଙ୍ଗପୁରରୁ ୨୯୧, ବଲାଙ୍ଗିରରୁ ୨୭୩ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

