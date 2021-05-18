ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ଆଜି ୧୧୫୧ ନୂଆ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ?

By Sushreejyoti Routray
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 164,357,578
    World
    Confirmed: 164,357,578
    Active: 16,623,171
    Recovered: 144,327,762
    Death: 3,406,645
  • USA 33,747,638
    USA
    Confirmed: 33,747,638
    Active: 5,944,794
    Recovered: 27,202,309
    Death: 600,535
  • India 25,228,996
    India
    Confirmed: 25,228,996
    Active: 3,353,733
    Recovered: 21,596,512
    Death: 278,751
  • Brazil 15,661,106
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 15,661,106
    Active: 1,071,811
    Recovered: 14,152,433
    Death: 436,862
  • Turkey 5,127,548
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 5,127,548
    Active: 121,445
    Recovered: 4,961,120
    Death: 44,983
  • Russia 4,957,756
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,957,756
    Active: 268,955
    Recovered: 4,572,226
    Death: 116,575
  • UK 4,452,756
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,452,756
    Active: 45,805
    Recovered: 4,279,267
    Death: 127,684
  • Italy 4,162,576
    Italy
    Confirmed: 4,162,576
    Active: 322,891
    Recovered: 3,715,389
    Death: 124,296
  • Germany 3,608,292
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,608,292
    Active: 201,122
    Recovered: 3,320,300
    Death: 86,870
  • Pakistan 882,928
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 882,928
    Active: 67,665
    Recovered: 795,511
    Death: 19,752
  • China 90,894
    China
    Confirmed: 90,894
    Active: 295
    Recovered: 85,963
    Death: 4,636

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୮ ।୫(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ହୁ ହୁ ହୋଇ ବଢିଚାଲିଥିବା ବେଳେ କରୋନା ଟାର୍ଗେଟରେ ରହିଛି ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର । ରାଜଧାନୀ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ପୁଣି ୧୧୫୧ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୧୮୪ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୯୬୭ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେହିପରି ୮୯୬ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ମହାନଗର ନିଗମ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ପଜିଟିଭ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୬୩ ହଜାର ୬୪୯ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ୫୧ ହଜାର ୦୫୬ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇ ଘରକୁ ଫେରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏବେ ୧୨,୨୭୩ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ୨୯୯ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି ।

