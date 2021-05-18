ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ଆଜି ୧୧୫୧ ନୂଆ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ?

-
World
164,357,578
WorldConfirmed: 164,357,578Active: 16,623,171Recovered: 144,327,762Death: 3,406,645
-
USA
33,747,638
USAConfirmed: 33,747,638Active: 5,944,794Recovered: 27,202,309Death: 600,535
-
India
25,228,996
IndiaConfirmed: 25,228,996Active: 3,353,733Recovered: 21,596,512Death: 278,751
-
Brazil
15,661,106
BrazilConfirmed: 15,661,106Active: 1,071,811Recovered: 14,152,433Death: 436,862
-
Turkey
5,127,548
TurkeyConfirmed: 5,127,548Active: 121,445Recovered: 4,961,120Death: 44,983
-
Russia
4,957,756
RussiaConfirmed: 4,957,756Active: 268,955Recovered: 4,572,226Death: 116,575
-
UK
4,452,756
UKConfirmed: 4,452,756Active: 45,805Recovered: 4,279,267Death: 127,684
-
Italy
4,162,576
ItalyConfirmed: 4,162,576Active: 322,891Recovered: 3,715,389Death: 124,296
-
Germany
3,608,292
GermanyConfirmed: 3,608,292Active: 201,122Recovered: 3,320,300Death: 86,870
-
Pakistan
882,928
PakistanConfirmed: 882,928Active: 67,665Recovered: 795,511Death: 19,752
-
China
90,894
ChinaConfirmed: 90,894Active: 295Recovered: 85,963Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୮ ।୫(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ହୁ ହୁ ହୋଇ ବଢିଚାଲିଥିବା ବେଳେ କରୋନା ଟାର୍ଗେଟରେ ରହିଛି ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର । ରାଜଧାନୀ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ପୁଣି ୧୧୫୧ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୧୮୪ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୯୬୭ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେହିପରି ୮୯୬ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ମହାନଗର ନିଗମ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ପଜିଟିଭ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୬୩ ହଜାର ୬୪୯ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ୫୧ ହଜାର ୦୫୬ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇ ଘରକୁ ଫେରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏବେ ୧୨,୨୭୩ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ୨୯୯ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି ।
