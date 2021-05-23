ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ୧,୦୪୧ ନୂଆ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ?

-
World
167,123,463
WorldConfirmed: 167,123,463Active: 15,520,894Recovered: 148,132,224Death: 3,470,345
-
USA
33,882,449
USAConfirmed: 33,882,449Active: 5,807,330Recovered: 27,471,242Death: 603,877
-
India
26,530,132
IndiaConfirmed: 26,530,132Active: 2,805,369Recovered: 23,425,467Death: 299,296
-
Brazil
16,047,439
BrazilConfirmed: 16,047,439Active: 1,136,716Recovered: 14,462,432Death: 448,291
-
Turkey
5,178,648
TurkeyConfirmed: 5,178,648Active: 119,466Recovered: 5,013,111Death: 46,071
-
Russia
5,001,505
RussiaConfirmed: 5,001,505Active: 265,261Recovered: 4,617,762Death: 118,482
-
UK
4,460,446
UKConfirmed: 4,460,446Active: 32,841Recovered: 4,299,889Death: 127,716
-
Italy
4,188,190
ItalyConfirmed: 4,188,190Active: 283,744Recovered: 3,779,293Death: 125,153
-
Germany
3,653,019
GermanyConfirmed: 3,653,019Active: 167,959Recovered: 3,397,100Death: 87,960
-
Pakistan
900,552
PakistanConfirmed: 900,552Active: 62,620Recovered: 817,681Death: 20,251
-
China
90,973
ChinaConfirmed: 90,973Active: 315Recovered: 86,022Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ହୁ ହୁ ହୋଇ ବଢିଚାଲିଥିବା ବେଳେ କରୋନା ଟାର୍ଗେଟରେ ରହିଛି ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର । ଆଜି ୧,୦୪୧ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୧୫୧ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୮୯୦ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେହିପରି ୯୪୧ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ମହାନଗର ନିଗମ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ପଜିଟିଭ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୬୮ ହଜାର ୯୯୭ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ୫୫ ହଜାର ୮୧୦ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇ ଘରକୁ ଫେରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏବେ ୧୨,୮୫୨ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ୩୧୪ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି ।
Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last
24 hrs under the BMC area on 23rd May (till 9am). pic.twitter.com/UiIYhBEfET
— BMC (@bmcbbsr) May 23, 2021