ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ କମୁନି ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ! ଆଜି ୧୦୭୪ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ?

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 155,182,468
    World
    Confirmed: 155,182,468
    Active: 18,556,641
    Recovered: 133,381,428
    Death: 3,244,399
  • USA 33,275,007
    USA
    Confirmed: 33,275,007
    Active: 6,716,208
    Recovered: 25,966,389
    Death: 592,410
  • India 20,665,148
    India
    Confirmed: 20,665,148
    Active: 3,487,229
    Recovered: 16,951,731
    Death: 226,188
  • Brazil 14,860,812
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 14,860,812
    Active: 1,005,962
    Recovered: 13,442,996
    Death: 411,854
  • Turkey 4,929,118
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 4,929,118
    Active: 333,554
    Recovered: 4,554,037
    Death: 41,527
  • Russia 4,847,489
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,847,489
    Active: 271,044
    Recovered: 4,464,550
    Death: 111,895
  • UK 4,423,796
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,423,796
    Active: 61,481
    Recovered: 4,234,772
    Death: 127,543
  • Italy 4,059,821
    Italy
    Confirmed: 4,059,821
    Active: 413,889
    Recovered: 3,524,194
    Death: 121,738
  • Germany 3,448,182
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,448,182
    Active: 279,197
    Recovered: 3,084,700
    Death: 84,285
  • Pakistan 841,636
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 841,636
    Active: 84,480
    Recovered: 738,727
    Death: 18,429
  • China 90,721
    China
    Confirmed: 90,721
    Active: 319
    Recovered: 85,766
    Death: 4,636

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୫ ।୫(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ହୁ ହୁ ହୋଇ ବଢିଚାଲିଥିବା ବେଳେ କରୋନା ଟାର୍ଗେଟରେ ରହିଛି ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର । ରାଜଧାନୀ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ପୁଣି ୧୦୭୪ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୧୨୮ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୯୪୬ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେହିପରି ୫୯୯ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ମହାନଗର ନିଗମ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

ଆହୁରି ପଢନ୍ତୁ

କର୍ମଚାରୀଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ଖୁସି ଖବର ! ଦୁଇଗୁଣ…

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau

ଏସଟିଏଫ ହାତରେ ଆନ୍ତଃରାଜ୍ୟ ବନ୍ଧୁକ ବେପାରୀ, ୨…

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau

ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ପଜିଟିଭ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୪୯ ହଜାର ୩୩୦ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ୩୯ ହଜାର ୬୧୫ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇ ଘରକୁ ଫେରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏବେ ୯,୪୧୯ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ୨୭୫ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.