ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ୧,୦୭୬ ନୂଆ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ?

-
World
166,567,600
-
USA
33,862,557
-
India
26,289,290
-
Brazil
15,976,156
-
Turkey
5,169,951
-
Russia
4,992,554
-
UK
4,457,923
-
Italy
4,183,476
-
Germany
3,646,600
-
Pakistan
897,468
-
China
90,954
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ହୁ ହୁ ହୋଇ ବଢିଚାଲିଥିବା ବେଳେ କରୋନା ଟାର୍ଗେଟରେ ରହିଛି ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର । ଆଜି ୧,୦୭୬ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୧୪୮ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୯୨୮ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେହିପରି ୯୮୯ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ମହାନଗର ନିଗମ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ପଜିଟିଭ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୬୭ ହଜାର ୯୫୬ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ୫୪ ହଜାର ୮୬୯ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇ ଘରକୁ ଫେରିଛନ୍ତି । ଏବେ ୧୨,୭୫୬ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଥିବା ବେଳେ ୩୧୦ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ହୋଇଛି ।
Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last
24 hrs under the BMC area on 22nd May (till 9am). pic.twitter.com/UbcafWiZPP
