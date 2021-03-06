ଦେଶରେ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟାରେ ୧୦୮ ମୃତ, ୧୮ ହଜାର ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ

FeaturedBreaking NewsNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 116,674,528
    World
    Confirmed: 116,674,528
    Active: 21,789,684
    Recovered: 92,292,715
    Death: 2,592,129
  • USA 29,593,704
    USA
    Confirmed: 29,593,704
    Active: 8,874,812
    Recovered: 20,183,329
    Death: 535,563
  • India 11,192,088
    India
    Confirmed: 11,192,088
    Active: 180,267
    Recovered: 10,854,128
    Death: 157,693
  • Brazil 10,871,843
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,871,843
    Active: 937,485
    Recovered: 9,671,410
    Death: 262,948
  • Russia 4,301,159
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,301,159
    Active: 327,553
    Recovered: 3,885,321
    Death: 88,285
  • UK 4,207,304
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,207,304
    Active: 938,476
    Recovered: 3,144,567
    Death: 124,261
  • Italy 3,023,129
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,023,129
    Active: 456,470
    Recovered: 2,467,388
    Death: 99,271
  • Turkey 2,757,460
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,757,460
    Active: 119,711
    Recovered: 2,608,848
    Death: 28,901
  • Germany 2,493,887
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,493,887
    Active: 122,190
    Recovered: 2,299,400
    Death: 72,297
  • Pakistan 588,728
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 588,728
    Active: 17,352
    Recovered: 558,210
    Death: 13,166
  • China 89,962
    China
    Confirmed: 89,962
    Active: 173
    Recovered: 85,153
    Death: 4,636

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୬ା୩ : ଦେଶରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଦେଶରେ କରୋନାରେ ୧୦୮ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାଫଳରେ ଦେଶରେ ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୫୭ ହଜାର ୬୫୬କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଦିନକରେ ୧୮ ହଜାର ୩୨୭ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।

ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୧୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୯୨ହଜାର ୮୮ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ତେବେ ସକ୍ରିୟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୮୦ ହଜାର ୩୦୪ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୮ ଲକ୍ଷ ୫୪ ହଜାର ୧୨୮ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.