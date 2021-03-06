ଦେଶରେ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟାରେ ୧୦୮ ମୃତ, ୧୮ ହଜାର ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ

-
World
116,674,528
WorldConfirmed: 116,674,528Active: 21,789,684Recovered: 92,292,715Death: 2,592,129
-
USA
29,593,704
USAConfirmed: 29,593,704Active: 8,874,812Recovered: 20,183,329Death: 535,563
-
India
11,192,088
IndiaConfirmed: 11,192,088Active: 180,267Recovered: 10,854,128Death: 157,693
-
Brazil
10,871,843
BrazilConfirmed: 10,871,843Active: 937,485Recovered: 9,671,410Death: 262,948
-
Russia
4,301,159
RussiaConfirmed: 4,301,159Active: 327,553Recovered: 3,885,321Death: 88,285
-
UK
4,207,304
UKConfirmed: 4,207,304Active: 938,476Recovered: 3,144,567Death: 124,261
-
Italy
3,023,129
ItalyConfirmed: 3,023,129Active: 456,470Recovered: 2,467,388Death: 99,271
-
Turkey
2,757,460
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,757,460Active: 119,711Recovered: 2,608,848Death: 28,901
-
Germany
2,493,887
GermanyConfirmed: 2,493,887Active: 122,190Recovered: 2,299,400Death: 72,297
-
Pakistan
588,728
PakistanConfirmed: 588,728Active: 17,352Recovered: 558,210Death: 13,166
-
China
89,962
ChinaConfirmed: 89,962Active: 173Recovered: 85,153Death: 4,636
ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୬ା୩ : ଦେଶରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଦେଶରେ କରୋନାରେ ୧୦୮ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାଫଳରେ ଦେଶରେ ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୫୭ ହଜାର ୬୫୬କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଦିନକରେ ୧୮ ହଜାର ୩୨୭ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।
ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୧୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୯୨ହଜାର ୮୮ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ତେବେ ସକ୍ରିୟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୮୦ ହଜାର ୩୦୪ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୮ ଲକ୍ଷ ୫୪ ହଜାର ୧୨୮ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।