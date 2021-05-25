ଓଡିଶାରେ ଆଜି ୧୦,୯୩୯ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ?

-
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଗ୍ରାଫ୍ ଉପରମୁହାଁ ହୋଇ ବଢିଚାଲିଛି । ଗତ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୧୦ ହଜାର ୯୩୯ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୬ ହଜାର ୧୭୮ ଜଣ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୪ ହଜାର ୭୬୧ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୭,୧୪,୩୮୦କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆକ୍ଟିଭ କେସ ୧,୧୦,୫୫୪ ଥିବା ବେଳେ ୬,୦୧,୨୨୪ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
ଆଜି ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧ ହଜାର ୨୯୮ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେହିପରି କଟକରୁ ୯୨୨, ଅନୁଗୁଳରୁ ୮୧୯, ଢେଙ୍କାନାଳରୁ ୭୬୩, ମୟୂରଭଞ୍ଜରୁ ୬୦୪, ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡରୁ ୫୧୨ ଜଣ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
6. Boudh: 385
7. Cuttack: 922
8. Deogarh: 100
9. Dhenkanal: 763
10. Gajapati: 43
11. Ganjam: 254
12. Jagatsinghpur: 291
13. Jajpur: 541
14. Jharsuguda: 191
15. Kalahandi: 244
16. Kandhamal: 77
17. Kendrapada: 323
18. Keonjhar: 176
19. Khurda: 1298
20. Koraput: 242
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 25, 2021
New recoveries: 11614
Cumulative tested: 11437337
Positive: 714380
Recovered: 601224
Active cases: 110554
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 25, 2021