ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ଆଜି ୧୧୧୬ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ

-
World
154,287,984
WorldConfirmed: 154,287,984Active: 18,621,032Recovered: 132,437,697Death: 3,229,255
-
USA
33,230,992
USAConfirmed: 33,230,992Active: 6,730,794Recovered: 25,908,684Death: 591,514
-
India
20,282,833
IndiaConfirmed: 20,282,833Active: 3,447,133Recovered: 16,613,292Death: 222,408
-
Brazil
14,791,434
BrazilConfirmed: 14,791,434Active: 1,046,129Recovered: 13,336,476Death: 408,829
-
Turkey
4,900,121
TurkeyConfirmed: 4,900,121Active: 343,111Recovered: 4,515,819Death: 41,191
-
Russia
4,839,514
RussiaConfirmed: 4,839,514Active: 270,935Recovered: 4,457,044Death: 111,535
-
UK
4,421,850
UKConfirmed: 4,421,850Active: 62,561Recovered: 4,231,750Death: 127,539
-
Italy
4,050,708
ItalyConfirmed: 4,050,708Active: 423,558Recovered: 3,505,717Death: 121,433
-
Germany
3,435,877
GermanyConfirmed: 3,435,877Active: 290,357Recovered: 3,061,500Death: 84,020
-
Pakistan
837,523
PakistanConfirmed: 837,523Active: 86,151Recovered: 733,062Death: 18,310
-
China
90,714
ChinaConfirmed: 90,714Active: 325Recovered: 85,753Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୦୪/୦୫ : ରାଜଧାନୀ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ କରୋନା ସ୍ଥିତି ଦିନକୁ ଦିନ ଜଟିଳ ହେବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଆଜି ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ୧୧୧୬ ନୁଆ ମାମଲା ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛି । ଯାହା ଏବେ ପ୍ରଶାସନର ଚିନ୍ତା ବଢ଼ାଇଛି । ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ୧୧୧୬ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ୧୧୭ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରରୁ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ୯୩୯ ଜଣ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏଥିସହ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ୬୫୫ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ।
Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last
24 hrs under the BMC area on 4th May (till 9am). pic.twitter.com/BnIEQbbfqP
— BMC (@bmcbbsr) May 4, 2021