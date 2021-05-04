ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ଆଜି ୧୧୧୬ ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ

By Jyotirmayee Patanaik
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୦୪/୦୫ : ରାଜଧାନୀ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ କରୋନା ସ୍ଥିତି ଦିନକୁ ଦିନ ଜଟିଳ ହେବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଆଜି ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ୧୧୧୬ ନୁଆ ମାମଲା ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛି । ଯାହା ଏବେ ପ୍ରଶାସନର ଚିନ୍ତା ବଢ଼ାଇଛି । ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ୧୧୧୬ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ୧୧୭ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧ କେନ୍ଦ୍ରରୁ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ୯୩୯ ଜଣ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏଥିସହ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ୬୫୫ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ।

