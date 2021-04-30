ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ଅସମ୍ଭାଳ ସ୍ଥିତି ! ଦିନକରେ ପୁଣି ହଜାରେ ଟପିଲା ସଂକ୍ରମଣ,ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ ?

-
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୩୦ ।୪(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରେ ଲଗାତାର ହେବ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ମହାନଗରରେ ଆଜି ଦିନକରେ ସଂକ୍ରମଣ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ପୁଣି ହଜାରେ ଟପିଛି । ଆଜି ରାଜଧାନୀ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରରୁ ୧୧୧୯ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରାଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୧୭୫ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ୯୪୪ ଜଣ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ରହିଛନ୍ତି । ସେହିପରି ୪୪୨ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ଟ୍ୱିଟ୍ କରି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛି ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର ମହାନଗର ନିଗମ(ବିଏମସି) ।
ତେବେ ରାଜଧାନୀରେ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସୁଦ୍ଧା ମୋଟ୍ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୪୪ ହଜାର ୪୧୫ ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୩୬ ହଜାର ୫୪୫ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ୭ ହଜାର ୫୮୮ ଜଣ ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ଏହା ସହ ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱରେ ୨୬୧ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି ।
Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last
24 hrs under the BMC area on 30th Apr (till 9am). pic.twitter.com/KY986Py2p5
— BMC (@bmcbbsr) April 30, 2021