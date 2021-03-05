ଦେଶରେ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟାରେ ୧୧୩ ମୃତ, ୧୬ ହଜାର ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ

FeaturedBreaking NewsNational
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 116,220,912
    World
    Confirmed: 116,220,912
    Active: 21,742,868
    Recovered: 91,896,351
    Death: 2,581,693
  • USA 29,526,086
    USA
    Confirmed: 29,526,086
    Active: 8,899,008
    Recovered: 20,093,442
    Death: 533,636
  • India 11,173,572
    India
    Confirmed: 11,173,572
    Active: 177,967
    Recovered: 10,838,021
    Death: 157,584
  • Brazil 10,796,506
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 10,796,506
    Active: 898,298
    Recovered: 9,637,020
    Death: 261,188
  • Russia 4,290,135
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,290,135
    Active: 332,455
    Recovered: 3,869,857
    Death: 87,823
  • UK 4,201,358
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,201,358
    Active: 980,769
    Recovered: 3,096,564
    Death: 124,025
  • Italy 2,999,119
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,999,119
    Active: 446,439
    Recovered: 2,453,706
    Death: 98,974
  • Turkey 2,746,158
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,746,158
    Active: 116,182
    Recovered: 2,601,137
    Death: 28,839
  • Germany 2,484,306
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,484,306
    Active: 128,899
    Recovered: 2,283,400
    Death: 72,007
  • Pakistan 585,435
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 585,435
    Active: 17,117
    Recovered: 555,242
    Death: 13,076
  • China 89,952
    China
    Confirmed: 89,952
    Active: 178
    Recovered: 85,138
    Death: 4,636

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ, ୫ା୩ : ଦେଶରେ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମିତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଦେଶରେ କରୋନାରେ ୧୧୩ ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାଫଳରେ ଦେଶରେ ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୫୭ ହଜାର ୫୪୮କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଦିନକରେ ୧୬ ହଜାର ୮୩୮ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।

ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୧୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୭୩ ହଜାର ୭୬୧ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ତେବେ ସକ୍ରିୟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା  ୧ ଲକ୍ଷ ୭୬ ହଜାର ୩୧୯ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧ କୋଟି ୮ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୯ ହଜାର ୮୪୯ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ମନ୍ତ୍ରାଳୟ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଏହି ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.