India is the 144th happiest Country in the World

New Delhi, 21/3: India ranks 144th in the list of the world’s happiest countries released by the United Nations on Friday. The United Nations has conducted surveys in 157 countries. India secured 3. 573 points.

Our neighboring country Pakistan secured the 66th place with 5.693 points.

.At the top of the list is Finland. Finland, which retained the top spot for the third time in a row, scored 7.809 points in the survey. Denmark finished second on the list with 7.646 points. Switzerland ranks third on the list with 7.560 points. Iceland scored 7.504 points and Norway has 7.488 points.