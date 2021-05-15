ଓଡିଶାରେ ୬ ଲକ୍ଷ ଟପିଲା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସଂଖ୍ୟା: ଆଜି ୧୧,୮୦୫ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ?

-
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୫ ।୫(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଗ୍ରାଫ୍ ଉପରମୁହାଁ ହୋଇ ବଢିଚାଲିଛି । ଗତ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୧୧ ହଜାର ୮୦୫ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୬ ହଜାର ୪୯୨ ଜଣ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୫ ହଜାର ୧୯୪ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧ ହଜାର ୪୧୪ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୬,୦୦,୪୯୨କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆକ୍ଟିଭ କେସ ୧,୦୬,୪୭୧ ଥିବା ବେଳେ ୪,୯୧,୬୭୪ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
ସେହିପରି ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡରୁ ୧୨୦୯, କଟକରୁ ୧୧୯୭, ଅନୁଗୁଳରୁ ୬୬୮, ସମ୍ବଲପୁରରୁ ୫୫୩, ବରଗଡରୁ ୪୨୧, ଯାଜପୁରରୁ ୩୯୨, ପୁରୀରୁ ୩୮୮, କଳାହାଣ୍ଡିରୁ ୩୭୭, ମୟୂରଭଞ୍ଜରୁ ୩୭୪, ବଲାଙ୍ଗିରରୁ ୩୫୮ ଜଣ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
Covid-19 Report For 14th May
New Positives Cases: 11805
In quarantine: 6611
Local contacts: 5194
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 668
2. Balasore: 303
3. Bargarh: 421
4. Bhadrak: 300
5. Balangir: 358
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 15, 2021
New recoveries: 9329
Cumulative tested: 10825914
Positive: 600492
Recovered: 491674
Active cases: 106471
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 15, 2021