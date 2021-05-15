ଓଡିଶାରେ ୬ ଲକ୍ଷ ଟପିଲା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସଂଖ୍ୟା: ଆଜି ୧୧,୮୦୫ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ?

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୫ ।୫(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଗ୍ରାଫ୍ ଉପରମୁହାଁ ହୋଇ ବଢିଚାଲିଛି । ଗତ ୨୪ ଘଣ୍ଟା ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୧୧ ହଜାର ୮୦୫ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ କ୍ୱାରେଣ୍ଟାଇନରୁ ୬ ହଜାର ୪୯୨ ଜଣ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୫ ହଜାର ୧୯୪ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧ ହଜାର ୪୧୪ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ମୋଟ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୬,୦୦,୪୯୨କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆକ୍ଟିଭ କେସ ୧,୦୬,୪୭୧ ଥିବା ବେଳେ ୪,୯୧,୬୭୪ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

ସେହିପରି ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡରୁ ୧୨୦୯, କଟକରୁ ୧୧୯୭, ଅନୁଗୁଳରୁ ୬୬୮, ସମ୍ବଲପୁରରୁ ୫୫୩, ବରଗଡରୁ ୪୨୧, ଯାଜପୁରରୁ ୩୯୨, ପୁରୀରୁ ୩୮୮, କଳାହାଣ୍ଡିରୁ ୩୭୭, ମୟୂରଭଞ୍ଜରୁ ୩୭୪, ବଲାଙ୍ଗିରରୁ ୩୫୮ ଜଣ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

Covid-19 Report For 14th May

New Positives Cases: 11805

In quarantine: 6611

Local contacts: 5194

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 668

2. Balasore: 303

3. Bargarh: 421

4. Bhadrak: 300

5. Balangir: 358

— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 15, 2021