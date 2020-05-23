12 More policeman found Corona positive in Mumbai

Mumbai, 23/5: Policemen in Mumbai are constantly falling prey to the Coronavirus. The latest case is of Oshiwara Police Station. Here 12 policemen have been found corona positive. So far, 762 policemen in Mumbai have been infected with Corona. Whereas in Maharashtra, more than 1600 policemen have fallen prey to Corona. So far 16 policemen have died due to this dangerous virus in the state.

One week record

Talking about the last week, a total of 686 policemen have become Corona positive, which is the biggest figure of a week to date. BJP has also accused the government of not taking proper care of the policemen on this issue. Former Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis have accused the Mahavikas Aghadi government of not taking proper care of policemen and providing security. Fadnavis said that the Thackeray government has failed to provide security to the policemen.