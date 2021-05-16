ଖୁସି ଖବର : ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ ଆଜି ୧୨,୦୭୭ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ହେଲେ ସୁସ୍ଥ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ ?

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୬।୫ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ପୁଣି ବଢୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଆସିଛି ଏକ ଖୁସି ଖବର । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୧୨,୦୭୭ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । କରୋନାରୁ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଥିବା ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୫ ଲକ୍ଷ ୧୪ ହଜାର ୫୩୨ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

ତେବେ ଆଜି ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୨୦୭୨ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧାରୁ ୧୬୧୧ ଜଣ ଥିବା ବେଳେ, କଟକରୁ ୯୧୬, ଅନୁଗୁଳରୁ ୫୮୦, ସମ୍ବଲପୁରରୁ ୫୪୩, ବରଗଡ଼ରୁ ୪୬୨, ପୁରୀରୁ ୪୫୩, ବାଲେଶ୍ବରରୁ ୪୩୭, ବଲାଙ୍ଗିରରୁ ୪୩୫, ନବରଙ୍ଗପୁରରୁ ୪୨୯, ଝାରସୁଗୁଡ଼ାରୁ ୪୨୫, କଳାହାଣ୍ଡିରୁ ୪୦୧, ଭଦ୍ରକରୁ ୩୮୨ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

