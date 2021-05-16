ଖୁସି ଖବର : ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ ଆଜି ୧୨,୦୭୭ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ହେଲେ ସୁସ୍ଥ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ ?

By Sushreejyoti Routray
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 163,454,092
    World
    Confirmed: 163,454,092
    Active: 17,070,398
    Recovered: 142,995,060
    Death: 3,388,634
  • USA 33,696,492
    USA
    Confirmed: 33,696,492
    Active: 5,997,957
    Recovered: 27,098,665
    Death: 599,870
  • India 24,809,411
    India
    Confirmed: 24,809,411
    Active: 3,572,418
    Recovered: 20,965,070
    Death: 271,923
  • Brazil 15,590,613
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 15,590,613
    Active: 1,093,365
    Recovered: 14,062,396
    Death: 434,852
  • Turkey 5,106,862
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 5,106,862
    Active: 129,487
    Recovered: 4,932,838
    Death: 44,537
  • Russia 4,940,245
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,940,245
    Active: 268,301
    Recovered: 4,556,073
    Death: 115,871
  • UK 4,450,777
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,450,777
    Active: 45,891
    Recovered: 4,277,207
    Death: 127,679
  • Italy 4,159,122
    Italy
    Confirmed: 4,159,122
    Active: 328,882
    Recovered: 3,706,084
    Death: 124,156
  • Germany 3,597,829
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,597,829
    Active: 224,747
    Recovered: 3,286,400
    Death: 86,682
  • Pakistan 877,130
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 877,130
    Active: 68,819
    Recovered: 788,768
    Death: 19,543
  • China 90,847
    China
    Confirmed: 90,847
    Active: 291
    Recovered: 85,920
    Death: 4,636

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୬।୫ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ପୁଣି ବଢୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଆସିଛି ଏକ ଖୁସି ଖବର । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୧୨,୦୭୭ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । କରୋନାରୁ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଥିବା ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୫ ଲକ୍ଷ ୧୪ ହଜାର ୫୩୨ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

ତେବେ ଆଜି ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୨୦୭୨ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧାରୁ ୧୬୧୧ ଜଣ ଥିବା ବେଳେ, କଟକରୁ ୯୧୬, ଅନୁଗୁଳରୁ ୫୮୦, ସମ୍ବଲପୁରରୁ ୫୪୩, ବରଗଡ଼ରୁ ୪୬୨, ପୁରୀରୁ ୪୫୩, ବାଲେଶ୍ବରରୁ ୪୩୭, ବଲାଙ୍ଗିରରୁ ୪୩୫, ନବରଙ୍ଗପୁରରୁ ୪୨୯, ଝାରସୁଗୁଡ଼ାରୁ ୪୨୫, କଳାହାଣ୍ଡିରୁ ୪୦୧, ଭଦ୍ରକରୁ ୩୮୨ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

ଆହୁରି ପଢନ୍ତୁ

ବିବାହ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରେମିକାକୁ ଡାକିଲା ପ୍ରେମିକ ପରେ…

ଟିକାକରଣ ପୂର୍ବରୁ କୋଭିଡ ଟେଷ୍ଟ ପାଇଁ ଦାବି:…

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.