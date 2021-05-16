ଖୁସି ଖବର : ଓଡ଼ିଶାରେ ଆଜି ୧୨,୦୭୭ ସଂକ୍ରମିତ ହେଲେ ସୁସ୍ଥ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ ?

-
World
163,454,092
WorldConfirmed: 163,454,092Active: 17,070,398Recovered: 142,995,060Death: 3,388,634
-
USA
33,696,492
USAConfirmed: 33,696,492Active: 5,997,957Recovered: 27,098,665Death: 599,870
-
India
24,809,411
IndiaConfirmed: 24,809,411Active: 3,572,418Recovered: 20,965,070Death: 271,923
-
Brazil
15,590,613
BrazilConfirmed: 15,590,613Active: 1,093,365Recovered: 14,062,396Death: 434,852
-
Turkey
5,106,862
TurkeyConfirmed: 5,106,862Active: 129,487Recovered: 4,932,838Death: 44,537
-
Russia
4,940,245
RussiaConfirmed: 4,940,245Active: 268,301Recovered: 4,556,073Death: 115,871
-
UK
4,450,777
UKConfirmed: 4,450,777Active: 45,891Recovered: 4,277,207Death: 127,679
-
Italy
4,159,122
ItalyConfirmed: 4,159,122Active: 328,882Recovered: 3,706,084Death: 124,156
-
Germany
3,597,829
GermanyConfirmed: 3,597,829Active: 224,747Recovered: 3,286,400Death: 86,682
-
Pakistan
877,130
PakistanConfirmed: 877,130Active: 68,819Recovered: 788,768Death: 19,543
-
China
90,847
ChinaConfirmed: 90,847Active: 291Recovered: 85,920Death: 4,636
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୧୬।୫ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ପୁଣି ବଢୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଆସିଛି ଏକ ଖୁସି ଖବର । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୧୨,୦୭୭ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । କରୋନାରୁ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଥିବା ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୫ ଲକ୍ଷ ୧୪ ହଜାର ୫୩୨ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
ତେବେ ଆଜି ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୨୦୭୨ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧାରୁ ୧୬୧୧ ଜଣ ଥିବା ବେଳେ, କଟକରୁ ୯୧୬, ଅନୁଗୁଳରୁ ୫୮୦, ସମ୍ବଲପୁରରୁ ୫୪୩, ବରଗଡ଼ରୁ ୪୬୨, ପୁରୀରୁ ୪୫୩, ବାଲେଶ୍ବରରୁ ୪୩୭, ବଲାଙ୍ଗିରରୁ ୪୩୫, ନବରଙ୍ଗପୁରରୁ ୪୨୯, ଝାରସୁଗୁଡ଼ାରୁ ୪୨୫, କଳାହାଣ୍ଡିରୁ ୪୦୧, ଭଦ୍ରକରୁ ୩୮୨ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
Another 12077 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on 16.05.2021
2072 from Sundargarh
1611 from Khordha
916 from Cuttack
580 from Anugul
543 from Sambalpur
462 from Bargarh
453 from Puri
437 from Baleswar
435 from Bolangir
429 from Nabarangpur
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) May 16, 2021
104 from Jajapur
101 from Gajapati
92 from Boudh
69 from Kandhamal
63 from Malkangiri
357 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 514532
— H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) May 16, 2021